the last knight’, the key to the origins of the saga

Choose a movie from the wide catalog offered by the platforms of streaming It can be quite a drama. A waste of energy and time that is not usually desired after a long day of work. For this reason, getting carried away by the movies that are shown on television is, almost always, a good idea.

If you are looking for something to see this Friday night, Cuatro broadcasts from 10:15 p.m. to 01:00 a.m. transformers: the last knight. This is the fifth installment in the Transformers saga, the second to star Mark Wahlberg, and the last release of the main films.



‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ premiered in 2017 Third parties

This film follows in the footsteps of all the previous ones in the saga that, with Michael Bay at the helm, continues with its usual mix of action, fantasy and science fiction, full of special effects. For Wahlberg, one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood in the 2000s, it was the last, and it seems that we will not see him surrounded by the famous robots in future installments of the saga, which will arrive in 2023. Transformers: Beasts Awaken It will be a prequel to all the previous films and they will take the opportunity to renew almost the entire cast, with some relatively unknown young actors Anthony Ramos (A star has been born2018) and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah2021) among its protagonists.

Plot

A war between humans and aliens in which only one can remain

Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. the last knight shatters the original myth of the giant robot franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and alien machines are at war, and the mythical robotic hero Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world is in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), Bumblebee, a British aristocrat (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock).

There is a moment in the life of every human being when we receive the call to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight the persecuted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: yours or the human race.



This is the fifth installment of the saga. Third parties

Although most of the films in the saga are characterized by their excessive use of chroma key and special effects, for this film they made an effort to make the recordings in real locations. Proof of this is the scene in which they appear in the office of the British Prime Minister, for which Bay and his team obtained permission to record at number 10 Downing Street, sending Prime Minister David Cameron to work that day from another place. .

The history of the saga dates back to the time of Merlin himself.

Cameron’s office was not the only location in the UK where this film was shot. Some scenes recreate fictions based on World War II. To record one of them they had to hang a Nazi flag from Blenheim Palace, one of Winston Churchill’s residences. Some newspapers published the news and there was a great controversy, since, according to some commentators, the memory of the prime minister did not deserve that “offense”. Churchill’s grandson had to come out to criticize them for sensationalism and to clarify that it was just a movie.



It is a movie full of action and special effects. Third parties

These subplots of the war were part of a work table that was dedicated to expanding the universe of transformers beyond the main plot. The director liked these ideas so much that he decided to include them in the film.

From England also appears Stonehenge. There is a big explosion in it and that is why it had to be shot on a set with the reconstruction of the ruins. But the production of the film even asked for permission to shoot it on the original site, something that was obviously rejected.

The new installment of the saga, totally renewed, will arrive in 2023

Although without a doubt one of the most striking curiosities has to do with the duration of the feature film. Those in charge of the project came to recognize that there were problems when recording the film. Too much footage was shot that was ultimately rejected. Shortly before its premiere, there was a “final” cut that lasted another hour, after much thought they ended up cutting it.