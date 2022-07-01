The inspirational advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave to Austin Butler for his interpretation of Elvis

It is very important to make an effort and improve yourself day by day in your work, but it is more important to be a good person and above all, an inspiring guide for your colleagues. Y Leo DiCaprio It is a perfect representation of all this. On July 14, one of the most anticipated films of the year will hit theaters: Elvis. The drama starring austin butler Y Tom Hanks, works like a biopic of the king of rock and roll full of drama, music and emotion. One of the great attractions of it is, without a doubt, its main actor: the characterization of the interpreter is impressive from the trailer and promises a film that is a pure tribute. DiCaprio did not want to be left out and that is why he gave very sound advice to Butler.

The film is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Baz Luhrmanand tells the life of Elvis Presley and his complicated relationship with his agent Tom Parker. “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker that spans more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, set against the backdrop of the cultural landscape in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.” notes the official synopsis from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Austin Butler as Elvis.

Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, are just some of the stars that complete the cast. Yes ok DiCaprio is not in the list, knows very well the work with Baz Luhrmansince he shared the set with the filmmaker for The Great Gatsby and Romeo and Juliet.

This is why he did not hesitate to advise Austin Butler, who also worked on the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In dialogue with Entertainment Weeklythe protagonist of Elvis held: “Inventing new ideas on the fly is scary. I talked to Leo beforehand and he was like, ‘Baz is going to throw you off balance, but he’s going to bring out things in you that you never knew you had inside.’ And that’s exactly what happened.”

Austin Butler as Elvis.

about his relationship with Luhrmann During the filming of the biopic, he insisted: “It pushed me right to the edge of what I thought was possible. And I always knew that if he went down, he had me. That he was safe.” In this way, austin butler was encouraged to show a completely different facet with a script by Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and JErmy Doner. and the advice of DiCaprio, without a doubt, it inspired him to build this complex character.