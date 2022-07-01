the case explodes, “and his new team is …” – Libero Quotidiano





From France, the market rumor that leaves everyone stunned and that has been picked up by The Corriere della Sera: Neymar jr. it would have been moved away from the Psg. In the transalpine country they are certain of this, so much so that a source close to the club’s president, Nasser Al Khelaifi, has already informed the father-agent of the Brazilian star about the desire to terminate the contract. Too bad that the player, still tied to the French for three years of contract and with a salary of 40 million, has asked for the payment of all the amounts due. He figures that, more euro less, is around 200 million. The alternative is the sale on loan at the cost of contributing to the payment of the engagement: the decision was made following the engagement of the new director of the technical area, Luis Campos, determined to make a disciplinary change.





Psg, from Neymar to the Scamacca dream

‘O’ Ney ‘is charged with lo little effort in training. And for many, the real dream of the verdeoro striker is to return to Barcelona, ​​which however is unlikely due to the financial difficulties facing the Catalan club. El Pais whispers that the player would have been proposed to Chelsea and Juventus, but denials are flooding from Turin. In the meantime, Mauro Icardi will also leave from Paris, who likes Monza, even if his engagement is prohibitive for the Brianza area (“difficult negotiation, but not impossible”, as CEO Adriano Galliani defined it). Campos in Paris would like to replace him with Gianluca Scamacca, for whom the interest is real. But even here there is the problem with regard to the evaluation made by those who sell, or the 40 million requested by Sassuolo, which are considered excessive. The PSG, however, does not give up for the blue attacker and thinks.



