The best strategy game with minimal graphics on mobile, free today only

Share

Today you can get one of the best “tower defense” games on Android for free: for a limited time, its price is 100% off

With more than one hundred thousand downloads and a rating of four stars out of five, Data Defense is recognized as one of the best strategy games of type “tower defense” that exist in Android. If you haven’t tried it yet, today you have a unique opportunity: you can download it free Limited Time.

This offer is in addition to the great selection of discounts on apps and games that we recently brought. It is one of the biggest bargains in games that we have found for a long time, since it is one of the best valued titles of its category in the Play Store.

Data Defense is free to download for a limited time

Data Defense can be define as a minimalist strategy game, set in cyberspace. It has a computer-related subjectbecause we must prevent the servers are infected by bugsviruses and other types of threats.

Each server is special, so you will have to define a different strategy for each of them.

The game does not contain ads and it is an offline game that does not need to have an internet connection. It also does not include purchases, and all items are unlocked from the moment it is downloaded.

Currently, Data Defense has more than fifty maps and challenges to complete, which they promise us hours of entertainment. In addition, you can choose between Campaign mode and Survival mode.

Top 58 Free Android Games to Play in 2022

Normally, Data Defense has a price of 3.89 euros. But, for a limited time, you can download the game completely free through the Google Play Store. It is compatible with any device that includes a version equal to or greater than Android 4.4.

Related topics: Free games

Share

Follow Andro4all to find out about all the mobile news Follow us on Google News