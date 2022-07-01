The best of Netflix: 10 must-see movies to watch over the long weekend in the United States

Want to find what to watch this weekend on Netflix? The holiday for the 4th of July is already very close in the United States, so it is the perfect opportunity to choose a series or movie to enjoy alone or in the company of family or friends and thus get the most out of streaming subscriptions.

Netflix, the online platform that leads the charts, offers several options in its catalog of fun at home. According to his Top 10 in America, These are some of the films that sweep the country. In the list, there are productions of various genres for all tastes.

The sequel to the 2016 hit animated film took the top spot. This film from Illumination and Universal Pictures brings back to the screens the animal characters that swept their first musical adventure. The official synopsis for the film describes the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his stellar cast of animal performers as they prepare to put on their best performance. to date in the entertainment capital of the world, but first they will have to go through some adventures to finalize the union of all the elements of the show.

Sing 2 is now available on Netflix

In this movie that was positioned in the second place of the most watched in the last week on Netflix, the deadliest killer in the world, known as the man from Tronto, and Teddy are New York’s biggest mess. Both will meet in an Aibnb and will have to team up to save themselves, but their limits of tolerance will also be tested. In this production, they participate: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Melanie Liburd, Ellen Barkin, Lela Loren, Pierson Fode, Jencarlos Canela, Tomohisa Yamashita, Jasmine Mathews, among others.

The Man from Toronto is among the most watched on Netflix Netflix

How far would you go to avoid prison? This movie tests the ethical ends of science when two inmates form an alliance in a penitentiary of last regeneration directed by a man who experiments with the human mind.

Spiderhead, among the most watched last week on Netflix Netflix

This film is not so recent and it is an adaptation of Stephen King. The plot revolves around deadly creatures that hide in a dense fog. and that frighten a people. The humans soon discover that people can be just as dangerous as the beings that hide in the mist.

The Mist is in the top ten of the most watched on Netflix in the last week Netflix

Stephen King swept this week in the top movies on Netflix in the United States, since another of the adaptations of his books appears on this list. It is about It, the clown that disappears and terrorizes a group of children, in the state of Maine, and who is hungry for new victims. This version was released in 2017, as a relaunch of the horror classic.

It was among the most watched on Netflix, in the horror genre Netflix

The return of Adam Sandler to the small screen had very good reviews. In this film that managed to appear in the top ten of Netflix in several countries, the actor plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who finds an amazing player in Madrid, which he trusts enough to take him to the United States without the authorization of the team he works with. He soon discovers that life has the toughest challenge in store for him before he can fulfill his dream.

Adam Sandler’s return to comedy with “Hustle”

For lovers of romantic comedies, this movie cannot be missing from your Netflix lists. The plot revolves around Lina, a young woman who is about to go to university, but who is facing a hard loss, that of her mother, due to cancer. She soon travels to Rome to fulfill her dying wish and encounters people and experiences that change the course of her life.

Love and Gelato is a romantic comedy that sweeps Netflix Netflix

For action lovers, this top ten Netflix movie is the perfect choice. Sylvester Stallone and Matthew Modine are the promise that this film has a lot of adrenaline. It is a film released in 2018 in which the retired sheriff, Skye, learns that the only survivor of a robbery with violence is behind the robbery that he could never solve. Ready to jump back into action, he decides to track down a dangerous criminal group to find the missing money.

“Backtrace” brings Sylvester Stallone into action Netflix

This animated film is about the life of Hopper, who, eager to be accepted despite their differences, embarks on an exciting adventure alongside his servant Abe, a sarcastic tortoise, and Meg, an expert skunk. in martial arts. Together they will search for the coveted relic as the Hamster of Darkness.

Animated movies can not miss in the Top 10 of Netflix Netflix

For two consecutive weeks, JLO’s documentary was positioned in the top ten of the most watched on Netfix in the United States. In it, the actress and singer reflects on her career and the pressure of living in the spotlight, as well as the difficulties of being a representative of Latin music in the North American country.