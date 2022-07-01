The best memes of Ryan Gosling’s scream in ‘Barbie’

‘Barbie’, the new film from the director of ‘Little Women’ and ‘Lady Bird’, has again captivated users of social networks. This time they reacted with memes to the cry of Ken, played by Ryan Gosling.

For a week, images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Barbie have begun to leak. In the middle of all the hype that the new movie Greta Gerwig (LadybirdLittle Women) has caused, users of social networks did not miss the opportunity to share memes of the outfits so colorful of the protagonists and, this time, of Gosling’s scream during the recording of a scene. Starring Robbie and Gosling and featuring the performances of Issa Rae, Emma MackeyWill Ferrell Y Simu Liu, Barbie is scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023. It is a film based on the popular Barbie doll, created by Ruth Handler and Mattel in 1959, which follows Barbie after she is kicked out of the doll community she lives in at Barbieland for not meeting the beauty standards that all dolls must have.

Gosling’s scream

A new video from the Barbie shoot shows Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in their neon outfits. In the short scene, Barbie hits a man for touching her and Ken’s reaction made social media users more excited about the film’s premiere..

some memes

Gosling has been characterized by screaming multiple times in his movies. One of the most remembered is two dangerous guysreleased in 2016 and starring him and Russell Crowe.

cinema triumphed

“The Movie Theater Is Safe”, “I’ve Never Been So Ready to See a Movie in My Life”, “If Ryan’s Prepping Like Ken ‘Two Dangerous Guys’ Style, Then Barbie Is Going to Set the Earth on Fire”. These are some of the reactions to the leak of the scene with Robbie and Gosling.