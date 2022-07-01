The actor from ‘The Umbrella Academy’ who has appeared alongside his twin brother in the series

From the Olsen sisters to the Weasleys of Harry Potterthe twins of film and television have always been an added attraction in some of the most successful productions, where they have proven their great connection. The Umbrella Academy has been the last series to join the extensive list that has twins, even if we were not even aware of them.

The third season of the adaptation of the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá signed the young actor in these new chapters Javon “Wanna” Walton, who at 15 is a celebrity for his work on the series euphoria. A badass role that he has repeated on arrival at The Umbrella Academy, where he allied himself with Lila to make Diego believe that he was her son.

The character was welcomed with open arms by viewers, who discovered a curiosity thanks to Netflix: his twin brother Jaden had also appeared in the series. “Fun fact: Javon Walton’s twin brother, Jaden, covered for him as his understudy while playing Stan on Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy“, revealed the streaming service on their social networks.

obsessed with the fact that Javon “Wanna” Walton’s twin brother, Jaden Walton, was his stand-in for his role as Stan in THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 3 pic.twitter.com/XMGrn7KtmF —Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 29, 2022

Javon and Jaden had already shared images together on their own accounts, where they are both very active. In fact, Jaden has more than a million followers on Instagram and almost two million on TikTok. Two brothers who have also developed a love for different sports: Javon competes in boxing, while Jaden plays baseball.

In The Umbrella Academy, Stan finally evaporated (spoiler alert) because of the Kugelblitz, leaving Lila and Diego with a bittersweet taste, who faced the future towards their next fatherhood. This disappearance could mean the end of Javon in fiction, but the promising start of an actor who was already triumphing in fiction Utopia Y euphoriaand the movie the addams family 2.

Soon, Javon will also appear in the feature film Samaritandirected by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun) and who stars alongside Sylvester Stallone.

