The 3 dresses from The Devil Wears Prada that 16 years after its premiere continue to inspire us

It is time for dresses, the summer garment for its elegance and versatility. In which model to invest this season? We are inspired by The Devil Wears Prada. These three models from the film, 16 years later, are still a trend.

A BLACK SATIN DRESS

The slip dress it remains unbeatable and supremely elegant. Black and long to the feet, it will be the best option for any event. Focusing on The Devil Wears Prada this look symbolizes the quantum leap in Andrea Sachs’s (Anne Hathaway) style, from disastrous secretary to “Chanel girl.”

Still from The Devil Wears Prada.

Take it: as it is a piece that dresses you in a single gesture, it reduces accessories to a minimum. That the fall and the fabric take center stage.

A MIDI DRESS WITH STRAPS

One of those dresses that styling always solves for you. Although vitaminized colors triumph this summer, such as fuchsia or orange, neutral tones work with everything. In addition, they allow you more freedom when playing with accessories. And if you are looking for a dress that adapts to everything, nothing like the midi length.

Still from The Devil Wears Prada.

Combine it with: a special belt, which helps to frame the silhouette, and low-heeled sandals.

THE INFALLIBLE LBD

We come across another black dress, but radically different from the first. Short, sober and tight. While Patricia Field decided to dress Miranda Priestly as Donna Karan in practically every scene, Andy Sachs’s latest looks in the film bear the Chanel stamp. Here we see her wearing an emblem of the French house: the little black dress. A safe bet no matter how many years go by, just like that pearl necklace that accompanies the look (this season more fashionable than ever).

Still from The Devil Wears Prada.

Give it a spin: and wear your dress in style preppywith a shirt underneath sticking out the neck, and mary-jane style shoes.

