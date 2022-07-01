Technoblade dies, the youtuber followed by millions for his videos about Minecraft

He would have crashed his plane on purpose, and his license is withdrawn 1:17

(CNN) — The Minecraft YouTuber known as “Technoblade” has died at the age of 23 after a year of battling cancer, his family announced on Friday.

In a YouTube video titled “See you later nerds,” the content creator’s father shared a final message from his son with his subscribers.

“Hello everyone, Technoblade here,” the message began. “If you’re watching this, I’m dead.”

In the video, Technoblade, who has kept his identity a secret, revealed that his real name was Alex. He also thanked fans for supporting his content, buying merch and subscribing to the channel and joked that his brothers are “going to college.”

“If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every time, as those were the happiest years of my life. I hope you enjoyed my content and that it made some of you laugh, and I hope you all have a long, prosperous and happy life.

In just under a decade, Technoblade amassed nearly 11 million YouTube subscribers and 3.7 million Twitter followers by sharing their passion for Minecraft, a video game in which users can build virtual worlds out of blocks and create their own stories. .

In August 2021, he made his cancer diagnosis public and, during a video in which he appeared playing, told his followers that he had sought medical help after experiencing pain in his arm that he initially believed to be a stress injury. repetitive caused by the game.

According to his father, Technoblade wrote his last message about eight hours before he died. Holding back tears, Technoblade’s father described his son as “the most amazing child” anyone could ask for, adding, “I miss Technoblade.”

The video, which has been viewed more than 19 million times, ended with a statement from the Technoblade family, which read: “This past year has been one of many difficult times for our son as he battled stage four cancer. But no he complained and continued to use his famous strategic mind to try and beat what he knew were almost impossible odds. My son’s bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who had the privilege of walking it with him. Thank you for sharing your journey through it all, while doing the work he loved for his beloved fans.”

Social media has been flooded with tributes from fans, celebrities, and fellow gamers.

the youtuber Ted Nivison he recalled it as “Effortless fun. Infinitely talented. Gone too soon. Rest easy, Technoblade.”

TommyInnit, another popular youtuber, wrote on Twitter: “Technoblade is a fucking legend. From being a total fan, to becoming one of his actual friends, I can’t describe how grateful I am to have been in his life. I just know he is strategizing in heaven on how to beat God.”