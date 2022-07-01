Syncope or fainting, the little-known symptoms of COVID-19

COVID-19 can cause a wide variety of signs and symptoms; the most frequent are fever, cough and tiredness, however, can also cause unusual signs, such as syncope. Know what it is and what are the others rare symptoms of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Syncope, a rare symptom of COVID-19; What is it?

Experts from the National Institutes of Health of the United States (NIH, for its acronym in English) assure that, although syncope is not a usual manifestation of COVID-19can occur and occur in some cases.

To know this, the specialists identified 136 publications, of which 99 were excluded. In them they found the frequency of syncope and presyncope in the selected studies was 4.2%being unexplained syncope the most frequent type, with 87.9% of the episodes, followed by reflex syncope, with 7.8% of the cases.

The NIH concluded that, although syncope is not considered a typical symptom of COVID-19, it may be associated with the disease.particularly in early stages.

What is syncope?

The Vasovagal syncope It is a condition that occurs when a person passes out due to an out of proportion reaction to certain triggers, such as the sight of blood or great emotional distress, says the Mayo Clinic.

Vasovagal syncope may also be called neurocardiogenic syncope.

This occurs for a malfunction of part of the nervous system It regulates heart rate and blood pressure.

Whatever the factor that triggers the syncope, it causes the heart rate and blood pressure to drop abruptly. As a consequence, blood flow to the brain decreases and consciousness is momentarily lost.

In general, the Vasovagal syncope It is harmless and does not require treatment. However, it is possible for the sufferer to injure himself during a syncope episode, hitting himself during the fall.

Symptoms

Before fainting from Vasovagal syncopeit is possible to feel:

Pale skin

Daze

Tunnel vision: the field of vision narrows until you see only what is in front of you

Nausea

Warmth sensation

cold and clammy sweat

Blurry vision

And while the syncopal episode is happening, those around you may notice:

Sudden and abnormal movements

Slow and weak pulse

Dilated pupils

Other rare symptoms of COVID-19

The syncope described by the NIH, the Mayo Clinic describes other rare symptoms of COVID-19:

digestive symptoms: COVID-19 can cause nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, either alone or along with other symptoms of this illness. In some occasions, the digestive symptoms appear before the fever and the respiratory symptoms.

skin changes: The most common mild to severe COVID-19 related skin changes include a flat rash covered with small bumps, discolored areas on the fingers and toes (known as COVID fingers), and urticaria.

Limb changes: The so-called “COVID fingers” are a sign that occurs more commonly in children and young adults, which is characterized by swelling or discoloration in one or more fingers or toes. The hands, wrists, or ankles may also be affected. Blisters, itching, rough skin, or painful bumps may appear.

Also, a small amount of pus may form under the skin. The symptoms can last between 10 and 14 days, although cases have been detected where the symptoms persist for months.

Confusion: severe confusion or delirium could be the main symptom, or the only symptom, of COVID-19 in older people. This clue is associated with an increased risk of adverse outcomes, including death.

Eye problems: Eye problems like conjunctivitis can be a symptom of COVID-19. Research indicates that the most common eye problems related to COVID-19 are sensitivity to light, eye irritation, or itchy eyes.

Signs and symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. They can range from mild to severe, experts say.

Symptoms after COVID-19

through the site recover from COVIDthe UK National Health Service (NHS) notes what are the long-term effects of the disease: