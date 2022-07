Summer cinema Peek into the patio in Seville 2022

On Seville. From Friday, July 1 to Sunday, September 11, 2022, the twenty-sixth edition of the summer cinema “Asómate al patio” will take place in Seville. The cycle recovers this year its usual capacity of 900 locations. The films are projected on a screen 13.30 wide by 7.30 high. The schedule is made up of seventy-three appointments. Reserve Mondays for Spanish cinema and Sundays for films in the original version with subtitles, the rest of the days they are broadcast in versions dubbed into Spanish. Check the complete program (July, August and September) and the agenda with other activities in Seville.

Where: Provincial Council of Seville.



Address: Menéndez Pelayo avenue, 32.



When: from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, September 11, 2022.



Schedule: at 10:15 p.m. (doors open at 9:30 p.m.).



Price: tickets 4 euros.



Tickets: on sale at the box office (from 9:30 p.m.) and online at patiodeladiputacion.com (from 3 days before the screening). It has an ambigu with candles.

Programming of the Summer Cinema in “Asómate al patio” 2022



Friday July 1, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “The good boss” by Fernando León de Aranoa (Spain). Older than 12 years old.



Saturday July 2, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Belfast” by Kenneth Branagh (United Kingdom). Older than 12 years old.



Sunday July 3, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Great Freedom” by Sebastian Meise (Austria). Over 16 years old.



Monday, July 4, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “The good boss” by Fernando León de Aranoa (Spain). Older than 12 years old.



Tuesday, July 5, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Three Floors” by Nanni Moretti (Italy). Over 16 years old.



Wednesday, July 6, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Belfast” by Kenneth Branagh (United Kingdom). Older than 12 years old.



Thursday, July 7, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg (United States). Older than 12 years old.



Friday, July 8, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “The Triumph” by Emmanuel Courcol (France/Italy).



Saturday July 9, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg (United States). Older than 12 years old.



Sunday July 10, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan). Over 16 years old.



Monday, July 11, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Maixabel” by Icíar Bollaín (Spain).



Tuesday, July 12, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “On a Dock in Normandy” by Emmanuelle Carrère (France). Older than 12 years old.



Wednesday, July 13, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Official Competition” by Gastón Duprat (Spain). Older than 12 years.



Thursday, July 14, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The worst person in the world” by Joachim Trier (Norway). Over 16 years old.



Friday, July 15, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott (United Kingdom).



Saturday July 16, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The worst person in the world” by Joachim Trier (Norway). Over 16 years old.



Sunday July 17, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Ennio: el maestro” by Giuseppe Tornatore (Italy). Older than 12 years old.



Monday, July 18, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Lemon bread with poppy seeds” by Benito Zambrano (Spain). Older than 12 years old.



Tuesday, July 19, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Horsemen of Justice” by Anders Thomas Jensen (Denmark). Over 16 years old.



Wednesday, July 20, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Mediterráneo” by Marcel Barrena (Spain). Older than 12 years old.



Thursday, July 21, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Everything has gone well” by François Ozon (France). Older than 12 years old.



Friday July 22, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The French Chronicle” by Wes Anderson (United States). Older than 12 years old.



Saturday July 23, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Close to you” by Uberto Pasolini (France). Older than 7 years.



Sunday July 24, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Mass” by Fran Kranz (United States). Older than 12 years old.



Monday, July 25, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Libertad” by Clara Roquet (Spain). Older than 12 years old.



Tuesday, July 26, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “A restless love” by Joachim Lafosse (Belgium). Older than 12 years old.



Wednesday, July 27, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Coda. The sounds of silence” by Sian Heder (United States). Older than 12 years old.



Thursday, July 28, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Spencer” by Pablo Laraín (United Kingdom). Older than 12 years old.



Friday July 29, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The Event” by Audrey Diwan (France). Over 16 years old.



Saturday July 30, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The Gucci House” by Ridley Scott (United States). Older than 12 years old.



Sunday July 31, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Papusza” by Joanna Kos-Krauze and Krzysztof Krauze (Romania). Older than 7 years.

Programming of the Summer Cinema in “Asómate al patio” during the month of August 2022



Monday, August 1, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Parallel Mothers” by Pedro Almodóvar (Spain). Older than 12 years old.



Tuesday, August 2, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Beautiful Bagdad” by Samir (United Kingdom). Over 16 years old.



Wednesday, August 3, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The Alley of Lost Souls” by Guillermo del Toro (United States). Over 16 years old.



Thursday, August 4, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Paris, 13th arrondissement” by Jacques Audiard (France). Over 16 years old.



Friday, August 5, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The Mission” by Roland Joffé (United Kingdom). All public.



Saturday, August 6, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Licorice pizza” by Paul Thomas Anderson (United States). Older than 12 years old.



Sunday, August 7, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., to be determined.



Monday, August 8, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Alcarrás” by Carla Simón (Spain). Older than 7 years.



Tuesday, August 9, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “The English Spy” by Dominic Cooke (United Kingdom). Over 16 years old.



Wednesday, August 10, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Alcarrás” by Carla Simón (Spain). Older than 7 years.



Thursday, August 11, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The Day of the Flag” by Sean Penn (United States). Over 16 years old.



Friday, August 12, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The Last Movie” by Pan Nalin (India). Older than 7 years.



Saturday, August 13, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Goodbye Mr. Haffmann” by Fred Cavayé (France). All public.



Sunday, August 14, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Compartment number 6” by Juho Kuosmane (Finland). Older than 12 years old.



Monday, August 15, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Six ordinary days” by Neus Ballús (Spain). All public.



Tuesday, August 16, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Spring in Beechwood” by Eva Husson (United Kingdom). Older than 12 years old.



Wednesday, August 17, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “The Door Next Door” by Daniel Brühl (Germany). Older than 12 years old.



Thursday, August 18, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The Lecture” by Matti Geschonneck (Germany). Older than 12 years old.



Friday, August 19, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Lost Illusions” by Xavier Giannoli (France). Older than 12 years old.



Saturday, August 20, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Drive my car” by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan). Older than 12 years old.



Sunday, August 21, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “A New World” by Stéphane Brizé (France). Older than 12 years old.



Monday, August 22, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Life was that” by David Martín de los Santos (Spain). Older than 7 years.



Tuesday, August 23, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Delicious” by Eric Besnard (France). Older than 12 years old.



Wednesday, August 24, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Forgiveness” by Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha (Iran). Older than 12 years old.



Thursday, August 25, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Wonderful Minds” by Bernard Campan (France). Older than 12 years old.



Friday, August 26, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Red Rocket” by Sean Baker (United States). Over 18 years.



Saturday, August 27, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Wonderful Minds” by Bernard Campan (France). Older than 12 years old.



Sunday, August 28, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Ariaferma” by Leonardo di Costanzo (Italy). Older than 7 years.



Monday, August 29, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “Love in its place” by Rodrigo Cortés (Spain). Older than 12 years old.



Tuesday, August 30, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The Mafia Tailor” by Graham Moore (United States). Over 16 years old.



Wednesday, August 31, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., to be determined.

Programming of the Summer Cinema in “Asómate al patio” during the month of September 2022



Thursday, September 1, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The Border Laws” by Daniel Monzón (Spain). Over 16 years old.



Friday, September 2, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The Williams Method” by Reinaldo Marcus Green (United States). Older than 12 years old.



Saturday September 3, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve (United States).



Sunday September 4, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “A ciambra” by Jonas Carpignano (Italy). Over 16 years old.



Monday, September 5, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Five Little Wolves” by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa (Spain). Older than 12 years old.



Tuesday, September 6, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Bergman’s Island” by Mia Hansen-Løve (France). Over 16 years old.



Wednesday, September 7, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., to be determined.



Thursday, September 8, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Las gentiles” by Santi Amodeo (Spain). Over 16 years old.



Friday, September 9, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., to be determined.



Saturday September 10, 2022

· 10:15 pm, “The world is ours” by Alfonso Sánchez (Spain). Over 16 years old.



Sunday September 11, 2022

· 10:15 p.m., “Dolores, beautiful!” of Jesus Pascual (Spain). Over 16 years old.