‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, among the premieres of HBO Max for July

MEXICO CITY.- HBO Max brings many premieres both in series and movies for Julywhere the long-awaited premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Homethe reboot of the youth series Pretty Little Liarsthe third season of the Harley Quinn animated series, as well as classic series like Alf.

sets

Within the HBO Max series, the bet is clear. One of the titles that should not be missed is the arrival of a new version of Pretty Little Liars. The saga of ‘pretty little liars’ will continue with Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin, which connects directly with its history.

These are all the series to be released in July:

How to Fuck Everything – July 1

Luther – July 4

Alpha – July 10

Tuca and Bertie (T3) – July 13

Blessed Patience (Breeders) (T3) – July 15

Rehearsals – July 16

ER – July 17

Parks & Recreation – July 18

Birdgirl (S2) – July 20

Rap Sh!t – July 21

Primal – July 24

Downton Abbey – July 25

Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin – July 29

Almost Fly – July 29

Harley Quinn (T3) – July 29

“Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin”: The “Pretty Little Liars” saga continues with a new reboot based on the original series and directly connected to its story. ALL series and movies coming to HBO Max in July here: https://t.co/27Jj2DLtaU pic.twitter.com/h4K3UhJm5B — Vogue Mex and Latam (@VogueMexico) June 29, 2022

Films

After months of waiting, Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to the HBO Max platform. The tape presents a Peter Parker dealing with the revelation of his identity and seeking at all costs to reverse this event, although he did not have the results he expected. It will hit the platform on July 22.

And, as if that were not enough, on July 8 will also arrive on HBO Max ORncharted: Off the mapthe film starring Tom Holland, alongside Mark Wahlberg, and which tells the story of treasure hunter Victor Sullivan, who recruits Nathan Drake to help him recover a 500-year-old fortune.

All the movies:

Morbius – July 1

Let It Go – July 1

No sudden move – July 1

Happy news – July 3

Uncharted: Off the Map – July 8

The art of being an adult – July 10

Superman: Man of Tomorrow – July 12

Trolls 2 – July 17

Spider-Man: No Way Home – July 22

“Uncharted: Off the Map”: a film starring the young Briton Tom Holland alongside Mark Wahlberg, based on the famous video game where we met Nathan Drake. ALL series and movies coming to HBO Max in July here: https://t.co/27Jj2DLtaU pic.twitter.com/q7Uzke7Sr7 — Vogue Mex and Latam (@VogueMexico) June 29, 2022

documentaries

Regarding documentaries, hbo max will offer:

Fantastic Friends – July 9

The Anarchists – July 11

Edge of the Earth – July 13

We met in virtual reality – July 28

We recommend you:

HBO prepares sequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ centered on Jon Snow

AM.MX/dsc

Comments

comments