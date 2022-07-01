‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, among the premieres of HBO Max for July
MEXICO CITY.- HBO Max brings many premieres both in series and movies for Julywhere the long-awaited premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Homethe reboot of the youth series Pretty Little Liarsthe third season of the Harley Quinn animated series, as well as classic series like Alf.
sets
Within the HBO Max series, the bet is clear. One of the titles that should not be missed is the arrival of a new version of Pretty Little Liars. The saga of ‘pretty little liars’ will continue with Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin, which connects directly with its history.
These are all the series to be released in July:
- How to Fuck Everything – July 1
- Luther – July 4
- Alpha – July 10
- Tuca and Bertie (T3) – July 13
- Blessed Patience (Breeders) (T3) – July 15
- Rehearsals – July 16
- ER – July 17
- Parks & Recreation – July 18
- Birdgirl (S2) – July 20
- Rap Sh!t – July 21
- Primal – July 24
- Downton Abbey – July 25
- Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin – July 29
- Almost Fly – July 29
- Harley Quinn (T3) – July 29
Films
After months of waiting, Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to the HBO Max platform. The tape presents a Peter Parker dealing with the revelation of his identity and seeking at all costs to reverse this event, although he did not have the results he expected. It will hit the platform on July 22.
And, as if that were not enough, on July 8 will also arrive on HBO Max ORncharted: Off the mapthe film starring Tom Holland, alongside Mark Wahlberg, and which tells the story of treasure hunter Victor Sullivan, who recruits Nathan Drake to help him recover a 500-year-old fortune.
All the movies:
- Morbius – July 1
- Let It Go – July 1
- No sudden move – July 1
- Happy news – July 3
- Uncharted: Off the Map – July 8
- The art of being an adult – July 10
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow – July 12
- Trolls 2 – July 17
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – July 22
documentaries
Regarding documentaries, hbo max will offer:
- Fantastic Friends – July 9
- The Anarchists – July 11
- Edge of the Earth – July 13
- We met in virtual reality – July 28
