Sofía Vergara revealed what the last day of filming for “Griselda” was like

Netflix will bring Griselda Blanco to its screens, embodied by Colombian actress Sofia Vergara, miniseries that will tell us the story of the drug trafficker who created one of the most powerful cartels and recognized in history.

At the time, the Colombian actress defined the line of her character saying that “Griselda Blanco was a character whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed him to rule an empire $1 billion years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about.”

Well, the series six chapters of 50 minutes each reached the end of their filming and the Colombian star celebrated every minute of the closing of the recordings.

The actress, who share scenes with Karol G In addition to well-known characters such as Christian TappanDiego Trujillo, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Guerra, Paulina Davila and Alberto Ammann, among other stars, showed the public the approach and the good vibes that existed in the recreation of this story.

The series produced and directed by the Colombian Andrés Baiz, will soon arrive on Netflix screens and the followers of this great acting cast are sure to look forward to it.

Get to know the best moments of the last day of recording “Griselda”