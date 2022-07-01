Shakira, the VIDEO of the ballet is hot: dress too short

It’s a rather troubled time in Shakira’s personal life. The beautiful South American singer is in fact struggling with her separation from the Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique, even if she never misses an opportunity to continuously update her fans on social media with shots, videos and stories.

Shakira struggling with the breakup with Pique: the battle in court has begun

Charm, elegance, irresistible sensuality and an unmistakable and persuasive voice accompany and best describe the wonderful Shakira. The Colombian singer has always been appreciated both for her undoubted singing skills and for her indisputable beauty that in fact had also won the heart of the defender of the Barcelona Gerard Pique. A love that lasted years and recently ended with the breakup between the two who, however, tried in vain to find an agreement for the sons.

According to what was reported by ‘La Vanguardia’ Shakira would have relied on the lawyer Pilar Mañé while Piqué opted for Tamborero Abogados. At the center of the dispute are her daughter Milan and Sasha as the singer intends to take them with her to Miami, thus also giving an American twist to her career. In fact, at the time of their union, the Colombian moved to Spain for love of her husband, a country from which Pique would not want to see her children leave.

Shakira unleashes everyone in VIDEO: the ballet is hot and fun

TO 45 years A new important turning point has therefore arrived in Shakira’s life, who in the meantime on social media collects the love, support and affection from the fans. 75.6 million followers they represent an authentic army on Instagram where the Colombian singer continues to post videos and photos of a working nature.

In fact, the last video published by Shakira in which she dances by Jimmy Fallon with a burgundy dress that completely catalyzed the attention of the fans, in raptures among the comments, soon went around the web. The beautiful South American artist who also tries to react to the negative moment from a sentimental point of view is nice, sexy and unstoppable.

