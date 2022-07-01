Series, movies and documentaries to watch on DIRECTV GO – PressPerú

Lima.- Through the DIRECTV GO streaming App you can access a wide range of content to watch on Smart TV, cell phones, tablets and computers.

UFOs

• ufo

Documentary series. Beginning with the revelation that the Pentagon had been tracking UFOs for years, this four-part production examines the truth behind this mystery and the collective fascination with the extraterrestrial phenomenon. Produced by JJ Abrams (Lost, Star Trek, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens).

• DEBRIS

Series. Two agents investigate the remains of a supernatural object that fell from the sky. Each shard has powerful and unpredictable effects on those who encounter it, changing lives in unexpected and often dangerous ways.

• WAR OF THE WORLDS

Series. A new take on HG Wells’ classic alien invasion story, this time set in present-day Europe.

• ANCIENT ALIENS

Documentary series. Researchers scour the globe for evidence to determine if life on Earth began in space and if aliens influenced the human race in ancient times.

MORE CONTENT ON DEMAND

• THE MINIATURIST

A miniseries starring Anya Taylor-Joy (TheQueen’sGambit). In the Amsterdam of 1686, young Nella Oortman marries a wealthy merchant. She soon discovers that her new home is full of secrets. Adaptation of the successful homonymous novel by British author Jessie Burton.

• MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

Movie, science fiction. To find out if his reality is an appearance and to know who he truly is himself, Neo will have to decide whether or not he follows the white rabbit once more. Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss. Direction: Lana Wachowski.

• KINGS OF THE CORNER

The charismatic Chef Kumar Paredes presents enterprising Peruvians who have found in its delicious seasoning, the way to get ahead and conquer the palate of their neighborhoods. Four seasons with great talents from our kitchen.

• THE LONG CALL

Series. A body is found on a beach in North Devon and Matthew Venn tackles a case that has no witnesses, forensic analysis or motive. Matthew is also dealing with the death of his father and his return to a community he was forced to leave.

NEXT RELEASES

• GHOSTBUSTERS: THE LEGACY

Comedy. When a single mother and her two children arrive in a small town they discover her connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left by her grandfather. Starring: Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd. Direction: Jason Reitman.

Saturday, July 2 at 10:00 p.m. on HBO (channel 524/1524 HD).

• THE FANTASY ISLAND

New serie. Elena, a descendant of Mr. Roarke, manages the family legacy of a resort where any of the guests’ fantasies can come true, although not always as expected.

Sunday, July 3 at 10:30 p.m. on UNIVERSAL Premiere (channel 571/1571 HD).

• AMPHIBI

New season. Anne and the Plantars are transported to Earth and try to adjust to a wild new environment.

Monday, July 4 at 9:00 on Disney Channel (channel 312/1312 HD).

• THE GOOD DOCTOR

New season. Over the course of four seasons, Shaun has fallen in love, battled through pain, and saved the lives of multiple patients. This season will see Shaun and his girlfriend Lea deal with an unexpected pregnancy, and then a miscarriage, as the surgical team struggled to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, July 4 at 10:00 p.m. on Sony Channel (channel 208/1208 HD).

• MISSING – Season 2

The second cycle of this Spanish police drama that follows a special unit that is in charge of investigating cases of missing persons. It features performances by Michelle Calvó (State Secrets), Juan Echanove (Tell me how it happened), Edgar Vittorino (Vis a Vis), Elvira Mínguez (Veneno), Chani Martín (Sky Rojo) and Andreas Muñoz (Peaky Blinders), among others.

Tuesday, July 5 at 9:00 p.m. on OnDIRECTV (channel 201/1201 HD).

• GIRLS5EVA – Season 2

Here’s the second season of this acclaimed comedy that follows a one-time hit girl pop group in the ’90s. The series created by Meredith Scardino and produced by Tina Fey stars Sara Bareilles (Little Voice), Busy Philipps ( Cougar Town), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), among others.

Thursday, July 7 at 9:00 p.m. on OnDIRECTV (channel 201/1201 HD).

• INCREDIBLE JOURNEYS WITH SIMON REEVE

New serie. Join Simon Reeve to some of the most breathtaking and remote destinations he has ever visited: from arctic glaciers to tropical reefs, through the jungles of Borneo and the deserts of central Asia.

Thursday, July 7 at 10:00 p.m. on National Geographic (channel 730/1730 HD).

