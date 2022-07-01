Ronaldo back in Serie A: clean and decisive cut

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this summer, the crazy return to Serie A is approaching: clean cut

What will be the future of Cristiano Ronaldo? Today it is a real puzzle. The return to the Manchester United particularly disappointed the Portuguese striker and rumors are racing about a possible early farewell to the club that launched CR7 in the Olympus of football. On the other hand, the last season of the Madeira champion was characterized by continuous ups and downs.

Furthermore, the failure to reach qualification for the Champions League weighs heavily, with the ‘Red Devils’ that next year will be forced to face the commitment Europa League. Not to mention that the former real Madrid does not seem to be central to Erik’s new project by the British ten Hag. Consequently, the separation hypothesis appears absolutely concrete. At this point we must ask ourselves where Ronaldo’s fantastic career could continue. The powerful prosecutor Jorge Mendes would be working to do so. A few days ago she was taking off the runway Bayern Monacowhich he will most likely lose Lewandowski directed towards the Barcelona. But the sporting director of the Bavarians, Hasan Salihamidziche readily heard everything.

Rome transfer market, Ronaldo’s share collapses

The option was also circulating Chelseaconsidering that the ‘Blues’ will do without Romelu Lukakureturned toInter. Attention, then, to the sensational return to A league, where the Roma solution remains standing, despite the phantom presentation last June 29 at the Olympic stadium. Ronaldo in the yellow and red would find Jose again Mourinhohis coach at the time of Real Madrid.

Bookmakers do not stop believing in the transfer in question. ‘Betaland’ share plummeted to 2.25. This is the second most likely option after staying at United (1.85). Much farther away are the top clubs and the romantic Sporting Club de Portugal. An indication of the Portuguese ace’s landing in the capital? Only time will tell us the truth. Meanwhile, several supporters of ‘Magica’ do not stop dreaming.