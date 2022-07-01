Reese Witherspoon wears ‘bikini body’ at 46 and dazzles

The actress Reese witherspoon dazzled on her Instagram account by modeling a Swimwear from the latest collection of her Draper James clothing line.

The 46-year-old star showed off her shapely figure dressed in a Full bathing suit in blue. The checkered patterned fabric had a lighter shade on top and a darker shade below.

He posed smiling on a surfboard at the beach. She flashed her wide white smile and wore perfect natural-looking makeup. She added more than 120 thousand reactions with the publication that she remembered in style pin up girl.

Reese witherspoon launched the brand Draper James in 2015, as a way to create clothing that would honor the southern flair of her native New Orleans, Louisiana. The name comes from her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon.

the star of Big Little Lies wore the $114.95 swimsuit to announce the collaboration between her brand and Lands’ End.

The Draper James site is 30% off over the July 4th holiday weekend, with discount prices through July 5th. Plus, a portion of every purchase from this collection supports the non-profit organization Girls Inc, whose goal is to inspire girls to empower themselves.

Reese witherspoon She is one of the most beloved Hollywood actresses. Her upcoming releases include the romantic comedy Your Place Or Minethe directorial debut from The Devil Wears Prada screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.

He will also return to his character from Legally BlondeElle Woods, for a third film in the franchise.

In 2021, she was named the richest actress in the world by selling part of her production company Hello Sunshine for $760 million dollars. His total fortune is $400 million dollars, according to Forbes estimates.