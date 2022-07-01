Reese Witherspoon looks unrecognizable on the cover of InStyle

Photoshop played a trick again and now it was the turn of a photo of Reese Witherspoon. The actress looks unrecognizable on the cover of the magazine InStylewhich provoked criticism and ridicule.

The star made a photo session, in charge of the Australian photographer Emma Summerton, for the december/january issue from the American publication, which will go on sale on November 19.

“She approved this edition? This doesn’t look like her.”asks a reader on Instagram.

“This is a horrible retouch! I thought it was her daughter », complained another.

Laura Brown, the editor-in-chief of InStyle, defended the publication and asked people to give themselves the opportunity to watch the video of the session.

He argued that the style It is what makes Reese Witherspoon’s photo look different, because they do not usually resort to retouching.

“You rarely see Reese like this, which was the point. We’re not in the business of embalming women in the magazine. feel free to look Reese’s video post,” the magazine published.

Although the publication caused controversy, the Hollywood star shared it on her networks and thanked the magazine for the help they gave her.

The interview

In the interview he offered to the publication, Witherspoon spoke of the striking resemblance between her and her daughter, something that could even cause problems for the young woman.

She said that when her daughter gets frustrated, she asks her to call Zoë Kravitz, who is in a similar situation with her mother.

“I am proud of her. I’m sure it’s not easy to look exactly like your mother. We talk a lot with Zoe Kravitz. Because her and her mom look exactly alike, every time Ava gets frustrated, I say, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’

In the chat, the star said that she works very hard on raising her daughter, Deacon, 18, and Tennessee, 9.

“My first and most important priority is my children. If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day, do you think they know? I don’t even think they know. I am 45 years old. I know who I want to spend time with and with whom not. And that’s one of the best things about getting older: it just frees up a lot of space. I want to be with my mom, my children and the people who fill me. And to everyone else, I wish you the best.”

