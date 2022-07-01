Red Bull surprised with new update and confirmed Ferrari’s fear for Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen lead the standings in the 2022 Formula 1 season (Photo: Eric Bolte/REUTERS)

will be held on British Grand Prix 2022 in the mythical circuit of Silverstoneso the tenth race of the year will be held and the halfway point of the season would be reached, one that has alternated dominance between Red Bull Y ferraribut that seems to have a clear favorite towards the definition of the titles.

With 12 races to go before the end of the season, the Austrian team seems to lead the race pace and consistency, because although the Italians look impressive at one lap, Max Verstappen Y Czech Perez they have reaped seven victories out of a possible nine and everything seems to indicate that they will maintain the good momentum.

And it is that Red Bull surprised this afternoon in British territory, because before the first free practices it was possible to observe a new and promising modification in the rear part of the single-seater, specifically in the new engine cover which promises to optimize the car.

Red Bull will implement a new engine coverage from the 2022 British GP (Photo: Twitter/@DiegoAlonsoF1)

The new part features aerodynamic and ventilation modifications at the rear of the RB18because in addition to covering the engine with new top openingsthe design would reduce weight and optimize airflow to the rear spoilerspecifically towards the beam winga piece that returned to Formula 1 this 2022 and that can be understood as a diffuser extension.

With this new addition incorporated by Red Bull Racingwhich is extremely noticeable to the naked eye and with a pleasant aesthetic, those directed by Christian Horner they hope to make a significant leap in the performance of the car, especially in the qualifying sessions, where they have not been able to convincingly overcome the ferrari of charles leclerc.

In this way, what was expected by the team of the Prancing Horsebecause in the words of Mattia Binottothey already imagined a major update by the Austrians for this weekend.

Red Bull will implement a new engine cover from the 2022 British GP. Above the new modifications compared to the image below (Photo: Twitter/@DANIELEALOFAN)

“I hope that Red Bull brings great development to Silverstone, at least that is what I imagine, we will try to understand how it works compared to what we will carrybut we will judge it better on the track”, mentioned the team manager according to motor sport.

Although Horner had downplayed these modifications the previous week, mentioning that “it won’t be anything special” and that “it is a very modest evolution”, the reality is that the first change detected looks important in terms of efficiency and very perceptible abroad.

This is what Max Verstappen’s Red Bull RB18 looked like at the Canadian GP (Photo: Eric Bolte/REUTERS)

It should be remembered that this season, for the first time in the history of Formula 1, salary cap introduced so as not to trigger the differences between the teams with the largest budget, so progress on improvements should be moderatewhich is why even Binotto publicly declared that he “does not believe” that Red Bull can keep up with this rate of updates.

At the same time, Red Bull will not be the only one to present improvements for Silverstonebecause in the first instance it was possible to observe that Ferrari has continued with its aerodynamic development in the area of ​​the mirrors, specifically with respect to its supports.

Modifications to the Ferrari F-75 for the British GP (Photo: Twitter/@Yhacbec)

The British Grand Prix It will run this Sunday, July 3 at 09:00 in the morning, Mexico City time. The classification will be on Saturday, also at 09:00 am, and the practices will start from Friday at 07:00 in the morning.

The trend of the season is expected to keep pace, with Red Bull Y ferrari above the rest of the teams, but with Mercedes getting closer to reaching optimal performance, although with the great unknown of seeing how its pronounced effect impacts pouring on a track prone to accentuate it.

