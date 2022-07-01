Profeco and Toyota call these vehicles for review; warn of faults in Camry and Yaris

Some Toyota models may have faults. Photo: Gettyimages / Illustrative

The Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco) and the company Toyota called for review to 14 thousand 745 vehicles of the brand due to various registered failures, among them, in the software.

What Toyota models have faults?

In an official communication, the Prophecy and Toyota reported on which models have failures, which are:

74 model units Lexus 600 year 2022

A software error could cause the Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) system to not turn ON by default the next time the vehicle is started

If the condition does occur, there could be a decrease in car stability under certain driving conditions. This will be done by updating the vehicle’s traction control system computer software

303 model cars GR Yaris 2022

If necessary, the radar sensor used in the Pre-Crash System (“PCS”) will be initialized, which may not have been properly initialized during the production of the car.

The multi-information display screen may incorrectly show that the Lane Keeping Assist (LTA) System is recognizing the vehicle’s lane. Also, the owner’s manual may incorrectly describe how the LTA system recognizes lane boundaries without the presence of white or yellow lines on the road.

207 of the RAV4 Hybrid 2022; 6 thousand 873 of the 2021 Sienna Hybrid and 4 thousand 496 of the Sienna Hybrid 2022

Earlier models have a software bug that could cause the Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) system to not turn ON by default the next time the vehicle is started. If the condition occurs, there could be a decrease in the stability of the vehicle, so it is necessary to update the mentioned software.

2 thousand 792 of the Camry 2018

This famous Toyota car has a system that provides brake assistance when the driver presses the brake pedal. Specific components of a part of this system could have premature wear, which could cause a sudden loss of brake assistance; however, the braking system will continue to operate

It may interest you: Do not damage it! Recommendations to clean the screen of your cell phone

For the above, Profeco and Toyota requested the owners of some of the models Have them see a dealer to check out their unit.

“In all the cases mentioned, the review and repair service will not represent any cost to users or consumers,” added Profeco together with the Japanese brand.

Profeco will remain attentive to the company’s compliance, and makes available the Consumer Telephone 55 5568 8722, and 800 468 8722, to address complaints and provide advice.