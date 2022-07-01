Presented their uniforms for the 2022-23 season

Cougars officially presented the uniforms that he will wear for the tournament Opening 2022. Having the traditional white with blue as the home skin, while the gold with blue for away games, and both with stripes on the shoulders.

In addition to the fact that the goalkeepers will wear Mexican gray or pink. And all the garments will already be on sale in the official stores of the sports brand that dresses Cougars.

The presentation was in the facilities of the university quarry and under the motto The Goya never stops, both the female and male campuses came together to show off the new uniforms.

“We’re happy with the uniform, it’s also being close to the fans,” he said. Diana Gomezplayer of Cougars.

In the stucco presentation present in addition to the complete directive headed by the engineer Leopold Silvaas well as the coach Andrés Lillini and the coach of the women’s team Karina Baez.

“I’m happy, now I’m back and I know it’s going to be a good tournament,” said the midfielder. Carlos Gutierrez.

After the brief ceremony in which he was officially presented in uniform, both players remained with each other and with the special guests who were present in the quarry.

