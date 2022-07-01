postponed the release of the expected sequel with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya

The filming of the long-awaited sequel to Dune directed by Denis Villeneuve seems more demanding than expected. So much so that now comes the news of a postponement of the cinema release. This is how long we will have to wait.

Dunes it made its debut at the Venice Film Festival, then hitting theaters with a global gross of $ 400 million, robust but not stellar. A blockbuster of quality, nominated for ten Oscars. An epic new look at a classic of science fiction literature with the Canadian director’s mark Denis Villeneuve which, as known, will return with the sequel. Much awaited, but for which we will have to wait longer than expected.

Warner Bros has in fact postponed the release of Dune 2 to November 17, 2023, no longer in October. We will see if the date will remain this, given that at the same time (in the USA) the release of recall titles such as the prequel of Hunger Games, Ballad of the nightingale and the snake And Trolls 3. Also Warner has also announced that a new film in the series Godzilla vs. Kong will be in theaters on March 15, 2024.

For Dunes 2 we will review on the big screen Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin And Javier Bardemwhile there will be news Austin Butlerfresh from the remarkable personal success for ElvisAnd Christopher Walken. Filming for the sequel will begin in a few months.