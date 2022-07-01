Piqué… play defense with Shakira. Chosen the lawyer who handled the separation of Arantxa Sanzhez

The two will compete for the custody of the children so that both can be affected as little as possible by the situation that has arisen.

The breakup of Shakira and Piqué continues to be one of the hottest topics in the Spanish press since the Colombian artist confirmed the couple’s separation. Now from the gossip we pass to the lawyers. The two will compete for the custody of the children so that both can be affected as little as possible by the situation that has arisen.

First of all, according to the words released by the artist from Barranquilla, the goal of both is to guarantee maximum media protection to their children, Milan and Sasha, respectively nine and seven years old. For this the newspaper The Vanguard revealed that Shakira and Piqué are looking after the child custody regime with highly qualified lawyers in this branch of jurisprudence. However, the “defense” that both have chosen is different, since the singer has opted for the services of the law firm of Pilar Mañé, unlike the Barça central defender who has chosen ‘Tamborero Abogados’, a law firm that has already dealt with the divorce of former tennis player Arantka Sánchez with Josep Santacana because considered the most similar case: the couple had spent ten years together and have two children in common, according to this same source.

A lot, if not everything revolves around the location where the children will grow up. Complicated, finding a meeting point to reconcile the needs of the singer and the player. Shakira, who has no relatives or ties in Spain, would prefer to return to Miami so that she can continue her work overseas. Piqué could meet the little ones whenever she wants because she has no intention of imposing a visiting regime. The Barcelona center instead pushes for a stay in Barcelona. She prefers that her two children continue to grow up in the city where they have spent their whole life in this city. At the moment, the children are with Shakira in Cantabria, enjoying the sea and the beach of Oyambre, while the latest image of Piqué is from a party held in Stockholm.

July 1, 2022 (change July 1, 2022 | 16:56)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link