PHOTO: Meet Gael García, the eldest son of Adrián Uribe; This is what he looks like at 19

Mexico City.- This Thursday, June 30, the comedian Adrian Uribe shared a series of Photographs on your official account Instagramwhile sending a moving message to his firstborn, Gael Garcia Pinedawho turns 19 today, which is why the interpreter of the ‘victory‘ broke into words of love for your sonof whom he revealed to be widely proud.

Gael García is the result of Adrián Uribe’s relationship with the host Carla Pineda, yes, the little boy shared his first five years in the company of his two parents, the truth is that by 2008, the couple decided to separate; however, this did not prevent the comedian from unhappy foreverstayed as close as possible to his son, a fact that he has shown through his social networks during the last 12 years.

Gael has shown to have a great taste for sportssince the actor has taken him to events of the stature of the superbowlin 2019 and at Santiago Bernabeu Stadiumto enjoy a match of the real Madridit is possible that this taste for football was inherited from his mother, Carla Pinedawho is a consummate fanatic of the Eagles of Americaa team belonging to the Azcarraga familythe owners of Televisa.

On the other hand, Adrián Uribe himself has mentioned in some interviews, such as TV Notes that Gael was the most excited about the birth of EmilyIn fact, the Teen He had even mentioned to his father that he would like to have a ‘little sister’ and he kept an eye out for her. Thuany Martinsthe current wife of the actor We the handsomeit will take folic acidas recommended by doctors, so that the baby was born in optimal conditions.

On this Thursday, the actor did not fail to demonstrate the great love that he feels towards his son, after sending him a moving message for his 19th birthday, in which he thanked God for allowing him to spend another year closer to his son, who today is already a young man: “19 years ago you came into my life to make it better. Thank God for allowing you to fulfill another year of life. Happy birthday my love and that you continue to be that great human being that you are,” said Uribe.

