Paris Hilton talks about Britney Spears’ ‘fairytale wedding’: “I sang with Selena Gomez, it was magical”

Paris Hilton, during an interview with E! News, she opened up about Britney Spears’ wedding, revealing some details about an iconic moment with Selena Gomez.

Paris Hilton recently shared some behind-the-scenes details of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, revealing that she, her mother and Selena Gomez they even dedicated a singing performance to the bride.

Hilton and Britney have been friends forever and have managed to keep their friendship strong for two decades. Paris, with the public online comments of her, is used to always show love and support towards the singer and, precisely for this reason, for the fans it was more than obvious that she would be one of the stars present at the Spears wedding.

During a recent interview with E! News, the heiress said: “It was all so magical, it was a fairy tale. I am so happy for her. She is an angel. And it was just an iconic night with so many amazing and powerful women. We had the most epic night ever. ”

“There was even Cinderella’s carriage, the horses, it was just like a fairy tale from a Disney book. At one point Selena Gomez and I sang Stars are Blind, dedicating it to Britney, and then my mom took the mic and started singing the rest of the song, it was so good … it was iconic.“concluded Paris Hilton.