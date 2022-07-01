Pablo Motos wanted to leave El Hormiguero: The surprising reason

The secrets of ‘El Hormiguero’ were revealed in his program 2,500. To celebrate the name day, Pablo Motos dispensed with being a guest and made the people of his team the protagonists, who passed by the table reeling off anecdotes from the show that has been on the air for 16 years. There are 120 people who work there and have rubbed shoulders with international stars such as Hugh Jackman, Will Smith, Monica Bellucci, Tom Hanks or Marion Cotillard, among many others. From the collaborator who watched a Real Madrid game in the production booth with Tom Cruise to the producer who filled Paulina Rubio’s dressing room with incense causing the singer to get angry and threaten to leave.

Without a doubt, the most impressive moment was when Trancas and Barrancas questioned Motos and Jorge Salvador, directors of the format. As for who came to work later, Motos admitted his fault, in the same way that he ended up accepting that he is the one who commands “a little more” of the two. “It is logical, he is the one who shows his face and has to decide more things,” Salvador defended. But everything became tense when the ants asked if either of them had wanted to leave the program.

It was not necessary for Salvador to point to Motos because he himself raised his hand assuming the cause. “It was in season eight,” the communicator assumed. «We had in our heads that the programs lasted eight years, which was how long ‘The Martian Chronicles’ lasted. And we got used to the idea of ​​that », explained his partner who tried to encourage him when he found that he was falling apart. “I told him that we would at least reach the decade,” pointed out the producer. But Motos did not accept the challenge. “I did not see it. And he thought that everything was over », he assured.

Time passed and the presenter kept thinking that this would be the last year of ‘El Hormiguero’. He went into a loop that he couldn’t get out of. “He wanted to close,” he argued. One excursion changed everything. «They took me to Lake San Juan to do ‘wake’ (a nautical activity in which the athlete is pulled by a rope attached to a motorboat) and I started to have fun again. And I thought the idiot was me. If everything was fine, why would he cut it », he recalled. He didn’t do it, he came up again and the adventure has continued ever since and he doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon, based on the audiences he gets every night. “Go for the 5,000 program!”, the showman harangued at the end of the party in which there was no lack of pyrotechnic games and fireworks.