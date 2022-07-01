Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino’s acclaimed film came to Netflix

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood is set in the 1960s. IMDB.

The critically acclaimed film Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, arrived this week on Netflix.

The story is set in 1960s Hollywood, where the star of a television western, Rick Dalton, tries to adapt to the changes that the industry is undergoing with his double.

The life of this actor has revolved around this television and film world, so it will not be easy for him.

In addition, he is the neighbor of a young film promise, Sharon Tate, who has just married the prestigious director Roman Polanski.

Original title

Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood.

Year

2019.

Duration

165 minutes

Country

USA.

Address

Quentin Tarantino.

Cast

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Lorenza Izzo, Michael Madsen, Zoe Bell, Clifton Collins Jr., Scoot McNairy, Damon Herriman, Nicholas Hammond, Keith Jefferson, Spencer Garrett, Mike Moh, Clu Gulager, Martin Kove, James Remar, Lena Dunham, Austin Butler, Leslie Bega, Maya Hawke, Brenda Vaccaro, Penelope Kapudija, Rumer Willis, Dreama Walker , Madisen Beaty, Sydney Sweeney, Costa Ronin, Rafal Zawierucha, Julia Butters, Bridie Latona, HaleyRae Christian Cannell.

Gender

Drama.

