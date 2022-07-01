On a day like today July 1

events

In 1751 in Paris the first volume of the Encyclopedia or reasoned dictionary of sciences, arts and crafts.

In 1858, at the Linnaean Society (London), Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace presented the communication that established the principles of the Theory of Evolution through natural selection.

What is the Theory of Evolution?

Evolutionism affirms that all current living beings are the result of a series of gradual changes that have been produced from common ancestors. Although they are not exactly the same, evolutionism is related to Darwin’s theories.

In 1867, Canada became partially independent from the British Empire.

What are the main characteristics of Canada?

The territory of Canada occupies almost half of North America. To the west is the Pacific Ocean and to the east is the Atlantic. It borders the United States in the south and the Arctic Ocean in the north. Its population is 38 million inhabitants. The official languages ​​are French and English.

What are the cultural aspects of Canada?

Although Canadian culture is highly influenced by its colonizers – the French and the British – no less important is the influence of the country’s indigenous cultures, which, added to the large number of emigrants from all over the world, make Canada a nation of great artistic wealth.

In 1874, the first public zoo in the United States opened in Philadelphia.

What is the largest zoo in the world? The Bronx Zoo

In 1916, in the United States, the so-called Dry Law came into force, prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages, which generated a very aggressive period of smuggling.

In 1960, Somalia became independent from Italy and the United Kingdom.

Somalia is the only country on the continent with ethnic homogeneity, since the Somali ethnic group (also present in Ethiopia and Djibouti) is predominant. Somali and Arabic are the official languages, but English and Italian are also widely spoken. The state religion is Islam, with a Sunni majority.

In 1997, after 155 years of colonization, the United Kingdom transfer control to China Hong Kong.

The geography of the region Hong Kong It is made up of 236 islands and 1 peninsula. It has an area of ​​1,104 km² of which 50 km² are water. Its coastline extends for 733 km and 30 km of international territorial borders.

in 2002: The Rome Statute comes into effect, creating the International Criminal Court, which is established to try individuals for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

births

In 1268 Felipe IV el Hermoso was born, French king between 1285 and 1314, who in life was the husband of Juana I de Aragón, daughter of the Catholic kings, also known as Joan the Crazy (d. 1314).

In 1906 born Estee Lauder, American businesswoman whose commercial success catapulted her as one of the most powerful women in the world of feminine personal care. In 1998 she was the only woman on the list of “The 20 Most Influential Business Geniuses of the 20th Century” published by the magazine Time. (d. 2004).

In 1934 born Sydney PollackOscar-winning American film director, producer, and actor for my africa, starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford. (d. 2008).

In 1961 born Diana of Wales, first wife of Prince Charles of Wales and popular for her dedication to humanitarian causes. She helped poor children in Africa and her name in peace work carried weight alongside Nelson Mandela, the Dalai Lama and Mother Teresa of Calcutta. Her last years were dedicated to fighting anti-personnel mines (d. 1997).

What was Princess Diana of Wales like?

Lady Di had a life outside of public interest until the day she started dating Prince Charles. She worked as a nanny and lived with some friends, even though her father was an earl.

Deaths

In 1974 he died Juan Domingo Peron, Argentine politician and military man, president between 1946 and 1955, and between 1973 and 1974, one of the most notable politicians in Latin America of the 20th century. He was married three times, one of them to Eva Duarte, better known as Avoid Peron, and later with María Estela Martínez, who succeeded him in command. Let us remember that he was the founder of one of the most important popular movements in the history of that nation: Peronism. He was three times president of his country and the first to be elected by universal male and female suffrage (b. 1895).

In 1997 Robert Mitchum dies, an American actor remembered mainly for his leading roles in some of the most important works of the genre known as film noir, and considered as the forerunner of the prevalent antihero in the cinema of the 1950s and 1960s (b. 1917).

international celebrations

World Scholar’s Day

Argentina

Canada

Mexico

catholic saints

Saint Eleanor (or Saint Lunario).

Saint Aaron

Such a day as today. By Fran Arreaza Ortega. Columnist, communicator, educator and chronicler specializing in general events. Columnist @elnacionalweb Contact: @franarreaza

