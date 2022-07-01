Nicolas Cage Fighter releases music video for his new single, “Compound And Fracture”

australian band, Nicolas Cage Fighter, has taken advantage of his social networks to announce the release of his new studio album entitled «The Bones That Grew From Pain». As we know, this new album will be released on July 22, 2022 through Metal Blade Records. You can see the video clip of the group’s new single by clicking on the YouTube player below:

Tracklist and cover of “The Bones That Grew From Pain“:

01.Grey Eye

02. Shrine of Wire

03. Coughing Nails

04.Static Abyss

05. The Bones That Grew from Pain

06. Weeping Sores

07. Compound and Fracture

08.Foundation

09. Heretic’s Vow

10. A Great Ruinous Deed