New failure? Monterrey snatches international signing from America

A new tournament in the Liga MX is approaching and the teams have prepared themselves as well as possible to face the Apertura 2022. On the side of America it suffered a bit to cover some areas, but the reinforcements so far have made the fans happy, the thing is that again a club del norte snatched a possible signing from him to the Eagles.

since a few weeks Rayados of Monterrey began negotiations with Ecuador’s Emelec to sign the skilled winger, Joao Rojaswho finally This Thursday he was presented as a new reinforcement of the gang

The 24-year-old Ecuadorian six months ago he was linked to the Coapa team, a possible agreement was even managed for the arrival of the player, but this remained a simple rumor. Now, the people from Monterrey took the opportunity to sign a talent that could come in handy for Liga MX.

In addition, Rojas works in a position that America has seeking to strengthen for monthseven years. The bet was Pablo Solari, but on two occasions the transfer was denied, so Fernando Ortíz will have to settle, for now, with the incorporation of Jürgen Damm and what footballers like Alejandro Zendejas, Roger Martínez, Salvador Reyes and some can contribute. homegrown

Although it has sounded a lot possibility of closing a fourth incorporationThe Eagles must first release one of their foreigners and until now no offer has been received for any of them.

