Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in the new film by the Russo brothers. All the details

The Electric Statethe new film by siblings Anthony and Joe Russo starring Millie Bobby Brownwill be made for Netflix and according to the latest updates he will also be part of the cast Chris Pratt, in negotiations to join the project. This was reported by the Hollywood Reporter, which confirms how the development has passed from the hands of Universal to those of Netflix. The directors of Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame they will therefore return to collaborate with the streaming platform afterwards The Gray Manthe upcoming action with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

The film is an adaptation of the illustrated novel from Simon Stålenhag and will feature an orphaned teenager, played by Millie Bobby Brown, the beloved Eleven from the popular series Stranger Things, who travels the American West with a robot and an eccentric wanderer, looking for his younger brother. The story is set in a 1997 US version described as “alternative and dilapidated”.

Shooting will start in the fall, to be precise in October in Atlanta, and the script will be signed by Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeelywho have already collaborated with the Russos on the Marvel Studios blockbusters and the upcoming and already mentioned The Gray Man. The project budget is expected to amount to approximately $ 200 million.

