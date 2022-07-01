Martha Higareda recalled when she collaborated with Keanu Reeves and met Will Smith

Martha Higadera recalled what it was like to work with Keanu Reeves Photo: Special/REUTERS/Instagram/@marthahigaredaoficial/

Martha Elba Higareda Cervantes, better known as Martha Higadera, She is recognized for her extensive career in the world of national entertainment and for her different appearances on television and film, however, after a few years in Mexican film productions, she has decided to live in the United States to seek greater international projection.

Due to the large Hispanic population living in the United States and his great acting skills, his name was well accepted in various productions and He has had the opportunity to collaborate with leading Hollywood film actors such as Keanu Reeves.

In this context, it was in the most recent broadcast of the Youtube, the parrot, where she spoke about the search for the “American dream” as an actress and told some anecdotes of her coexistence with the protagonist of the successful franchise TheMatrix, whom he described as “very kind and attentive”.

It is well known that one of the favorite actors among film fans is Keanu Reeves thanks to his different displays of humility despite being considered one of the best-placed actors in the United States. On this occasion, the protagonist of Don’t stain Frida delved into the time he collaborated with Chris Evans and the protagonist John Wick in the film Street Kings.

The actress who gave life to renata in Loving You hurts talked about how charismatic and empathetic he is Keanu Reeves: “He is a very good person, he is rather quiet, because he is very introverted, but he is so kind he always gives things to people, with him you feel a very nice kindness, besides he is a guy like ‘We were filming or he forgot and it was like ‘ Excuse me,’ it’s very nice,” he said.

Likewise, she delved into the occasion in which she found him in a place that she frequented and the actor of Sweet November He showed his kinder and more outgoing side: “I ran into him once and he greeted me like, ‘Martha, how are you!‘”, he recalled with a noticeable look of disbelief in the talk that lasted just over an hour and a half.

Another topic he touched on the parrot the 38-year-old actress born in Villahermosa, Tabasco was about when she met Will Smith in 2017 who recently He was in the eye of the hurricane for his participation in the Oscar where he had a strong encounter with comedian Chris Rock.

The interpreter of bad girls branded his meeting with the protagonist of I’m legend as “crazy” because “we started talking about medicinal plants, he talked about his point of view and what he had experienced,” he recalled. “I remember he was there saying ‘I’m with the prince of rap’ and I said ‘Can I sing the song for you in Spanish?’ He was bursting with laughter,” she added.

The Mexican actress spoke about all the experiences that Will Smith shared with her and emphasized that his attitude was always one of mutual respect: “It was impressive to me. She would ask him, ‘Will, what happens in life when you already have everything you have? You’re an actor, you’re a producer, you have an amazing family. What’s next?’” she added.

Finally one of my biggest dreams came true, meeting Will Smith!!! In addition to being handsome and talented, he is a beautiful person! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/mBzJIHrTrS — Martha Higareda (@marthahigareda) December 17, 2017

Faced with this doubt, the famous man replied: “Life is a video game: first they teach you how to kick and hit, advance in the video game. Then they tell you ‘What do you want to achieve with this?’ and you want to pass level 1. At the end of the day we are here to serve, with your talent, with what you do, with laughter, but always to help others”, he concluded.

