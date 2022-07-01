Love and Thunder, which MCU movies to review before the new chapter

In view of the highly anticipated release of Thor: Love and Thunder, here are all the films of the MCU to review and deepen before seeing it.

Here are all the films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that viewers should see before seeing Thor: Love and Thunder. For all the attention the story of the Phase 4 multiverse has received, another important storyline is the return of Chris Hemsworth for the fourth solo filmwhich is a record for the MCU.

The thunder god returns to make his seventh overall appearance – or eight if his is counted post-credits appearance on Doctor Strange.

The return of Thor in Phase 4 will still be one of the most important films of the entire phase. Thor: Love and Thunder is not connected to the larger plot of the multiverse which Marvel Studios is rapidly building, and is likewise disconnected from the apparent construction of the Young Avengers underway. Instead, it is the potential start of the MCU Phase 4 cosmic stories, which they will include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels.

As a result, Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to play a pivotal role in the setting of what’s to come, especially with the involvement of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The film, directed by Taika Waititi, focuses on the continuation of Chris Hemsworth’s journey as Thor.

Thanks to the ever-growing nature of the MCU and the interconnectedness of the franchise, the release of each new project raises questions about what viewers need to know. Whether it’s reviewing the MCU for the hundredth time or trying to catch up on key projects before the last release, figuring out which MCU’s 35 movies and TV series are to see can be difficult.

Here’s a guide to MCU movies to review before Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor

The first MCU movie to review before Thor: Love and Thunder is easy: Thor of 2011. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film sees Chris Hemsworth’s debut as the God of Thunder. Beginning just as Thor is about to be made King of Asgard, the film explores his exile from Earth and his failure to be worthy of Mjolnir.

Thor is important in establishing the foundations of the character and introducing the audience to the support group that recur throughout his journey, like his father. Odin (Anthony Hopkins), mother Frigga (Rene Russo), brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), best friend Heimdall (Idris Elba) and love interest Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). A cameo by Hawkeye (Clint Barton) to define Thor’s future.

The Avengers

The next movie in the MCU movie viewing guide Thor: Love and Thunder is The Avengers. Directed by Joss Whedon, Marvel Studios’ 2012 blockbuster takes Thor into a larger universe. This is where he returns to Earth after Loki attacked the planet.

The Avengers proves that Thor doesn’t have to be a lone warrior in the Nine Realms and who can work as part of a superhero team. Among these, the meeting with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)as Thor and Hawkeye interact for the first time.

Thor plays an important role in stopping Loki’s invasion of Earth and is tasked with returning the evil brother to Asgard to answer for his crimes.

Thor: The Dark World

Whether Thor: The Dark World is an essential film for the MCU in general has long been questioned, but it is a more influential piece of Thor’s story as audiences prepare for Thor: Love and Thunder. The often criticized sequel spends most of its time focusing on Thor’s attempt to stop Malekith and the Dark Elves from using the Convergence to free the Aether (Stone of Reality) in the Nine Realms.

The film also strengthens the brotherly bond between Loki and Thor and includes the beginning of Thor’s tragic story with Frigga’s death. Thor: The Dark World will be even more important, though, because it shows the progression of the romantic relationship between Jane Foster and Thor. As it marks Natalie Portman’s last appearance before becoming the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster’s experiences will be key.

Guardians of the Galaxy

After three Thor-focused movies, the Thor: Love and Thunder rewatch guide moves away from the God of Thunder to introduce a new group of cosmic heroes. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) it should be a crucial piece of the puzzleas this is where the MCU debuts take place Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Kraglin (Sean Gunn).

All of them will return in Thor: Love and Thunder. The importance of Guardians of the Galaxy in the overall story of Thor’s MCU also includes better exploration of Thanos, the introduction of the Infinity Stones and the presentation of the Celestials, all important concepts that lead to the new film.

Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth’s next appearance in the MCU took place in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but this guide skips it to move on to the third solo film of the God of Thunder. Thor: Ragnarok goes in a different direction than his story seemed to be.

The Avengers: Age of Ultron setting, which saw him looking for the Infinity Stones, was bypassed in the opening minutes, even Thor and Jane broke up at this point. Director Taika Waititi’s new comic tone of Thor: Ragnarok is widely regarded as a reset for the character.

In many ways, it’s the start of a new Thor franchise: Odin dies, the Three Warriors die, Mjolnir is destroyed, Thor loses an eye, and Asgard is destroyed as he teams up with the Hulk and Loki to defeat Hela (Cate Blanchett). Thor: Ragnarok is also the movie in which Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) makes his MCU debut ahead of his return in Thor: Love and Thunder, while characters such as Korg and Meik will also be seen again.

Avengers: Infinity War

Thor’s journey significantly evolves into Avengers: Infinity War, which is next in the MCU movie rewatch guide before Thor: Love and Thunder. In this film, Thor witnesses Thanos killing half of the remaining Asgardians, Loki’s death, and Heimdall’s killing.

Thor teams up with Rocket and Groot after meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy and plots a path to create a new weapon capable of killing Thanos, taking him to Nidavellir and making Stormbreaker with Eitri (Peter Dinklage). The God of Thunder finally returns to Earth to play an important role in the Battle of Wakanda.

Of course he was also very close to killing Thanos before he could use the Infinity Stones to eliminate half of life in the universe, and the decision not to aim for the head of the Mad Titan haunts him.

Avengers: Endgame

The latest MCU movie to review before seeing Thor: Love and Thunder is Avengers: Endgame. Thanks to his exploration of Thor’s depression after Thanos’ unsuccessful killing, the actor gains weight and begins to doubt his hero abilities. Avengers: Endgame follows his journey to rediscover who he really isincluding the chance to talk to his mother again thanks to time travel and to learn that he is still worthy of Mjolnir.

Eventually he helps fight Thanos by joining the Avengers again by managing to destroy the Mad Titan once and for all. The Avengers: Endgame ending is key to understanding what’s going to happen in Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor leaves Earth to be with the Guardians of the Galaxyhence his new peaceful mentality, but also appoints Valkyrie, the king of New Asgard, to replace him. It won’t be surprising if the Blip plays a part in Jane Foster’s story.

Where to watch MCU movies online before Thor: Love and Thunder

With seven recommended MCU movies to review ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder, many fans may already have physical or digital copies of these titles as part of their Marvel collections. However, all of these films are fortunately also available for streaming on Disney +allowing subscribers to watch any title before the movie.