Love and Thunder’ is the movie a 7-year-old would make

“Thor: Love and Thunder It is the movie that a 7-year-old boy would make”, strong statements made by Chris Hemsworth. But before assuming that it is a criticism of the new feature film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor says it as a positive justification for the general tone of the production. Above all to the directing style —in addition to the script— of Taika Waititi.

“This movie is Taika run amok. It’s like he’s been given the keys to the kingdom and someone thought, what if we let a seven-year-old make a movie? Well, let’s put this over here, let’s do this over here. He got a positive response to everything he suggested. That’s why we now have an insane production in front of us.”

Waititi said something similar in another interview. He explained that Thor: Love and Thunder it is the equivalent of a film directed from the result of focus groups made to children of six years. Furthermore, he explained that the original cut of the four hour film was significantly crazy. Hemsworth also mentioned it as absolutely insane. “After six months on set, you realize it was fun when it was shot but it doesn’t necessarily make sense to include it all in the final version of the feature film.”

Thor: Love and Thunder: a declaration of love to 80s rock

In addition to the approach as if it were a seven-year-old child, Taika Waititi has explained that Thor: Love and Thunder is a declaration of love to the rock of the 80s. “The whole aesthetic of the production, we wanted it to be over the top and loud and colorful, reminiscent of 1980s rock album covers. Even the art for the title of the film is something I would have drawn in a notebook on the school”. It is no coincidence that in the trailers of the film it is heard Sweet Child O’Mine by Guns n’ Roses.

Surely it will not be the only eighties song on the film’s soundtrack. But we will have to wait until July 8 when Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters around the world.



