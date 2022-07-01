love and thunder’ is much more emotional than what I had anticipated” – Publimetro Chile

As soon as Christian Bale hears that this interview is with Publimetro Chile, the actor greets and remembers an old vacation: “I spent a little time in Chile. My wife and I backpacked up and down from Santiago to Torres del Paine. That was in 2003 ″, she says and then adds; “It was beautiful. We were in Chacabuco and everywhere”.

After that, the Brit starts talking about “Thor: love and thunder” and his role as Gorr, the butcher of gods. A character that, according to director Taika Waititi, is being considered the best Marvel villain until now. “It’s very exciting to hear, isn’t it? And he’s in really good company with the villains that I’m familiar with, at least from the Marvel Universe, so that’s incredibly good,” says Bale, then becomes a bit skeptical; “I’m not quite sure who exactly has been voting on that.”

As for his and the audience’s expectations, he comments, “I know the audience really wants the movie to come out, but I don’t feel like competition with those other actors, they’re amazing actors and I don’t feel pressure because it’s kind of silly, actually. I don’t really think too much about it and every viewer has their own opinion of it. I think he’s a really attractive character, but as far as ‘the best’… You have to have seen all the movies to know that and I certainly haven’t.”.

As for character creation, which included reviewing the script and talking with Waititi -who, in addition to directing, was a screenwriter and lent his voice to the project-, the Oscar winner demystifies the process regarding his voice work and gestures.” You try different things, but I think people would be surprised how little time there is even with production schedules as long as this. I got to the end and you don’t have much time. You have your location and you must be there, you record and that’s it. It’s not like you have days and days: you have minutes to plan, choose and go with it.”

Bale, who stutters at times, says that He had the video clip of “Come to Daddy” by Aphex Twin and the tape “Nosferatu” as a reference. “Each director gives you the rules that you have to follow. Then you do tests, see how everyone receives it, and a lot of it ends up on the cutting room floor. That is the process. But We ended up with a really great movie that has fantastic characters, great humor, a lot of fun, but also moving.”.

In the film that debuts on Thursday the 7th, it is shown how Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fights this dark character with the help of Valkyrie (Thessa Tompson), Korg (Waititi) and a love from the past: Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who reappears with a great secret.

Bale’s Gorr differs from other Marvel villains in that he physically doesn’t rely heavily on prosthetics or CGI. In fact, he has a more human image than what is seen in the comic. “I would love to say that that was my decision. In the original comic she has two half-phallic things coming out of the sides of her head – with Taika we called them in a more vulgar way – and she wears some kind of revealing underwear – my first question was if she was going to wear that”.

The idea behind this look that looks more human has a reason. “We wanted someone who, beyond the bloodthirsty massacre in which he is engaged and enjoys – as his name suggests – we wanted something, perhaps I am exaggerating, that was close or at least understandable in him,” says the actor. commenting on the result: “You have this evil character in the middle of this Taika humor, but I think there is a real beautiful sincerity and the movie is hilarious, but much more emotional than I had anticipated and that is due to his talent”.

The interpreter who was previously a superhero in the hands of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, comments that for him “the more madness, well-motivated madness, there is on set, the better” and that Waititi represents that. “He has a great talent and a very unique look and I am very grateful to be able to work with people like that.”

Bale is known for his commitment to his roles. But, Did you ever think about the difficult moments of filming ‘What the hell did I get myself into’?: “It happens to me almost every day in every film, I think: ‘What am I doing? They don’t know how bad I am? How am I going to convince them to continue another day that I deserve this job?’ I reinvent this job every day,” she assures.