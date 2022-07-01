Levante, Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria and the other best dressed stars

Clean and elegant cuts, fluorescent colors and cut outs. What have our beloved celebs been wearing in the last seven days?

Among the events of the last week and sparkling red carpets, there are many outfits that have said WOW! Among these we cannot fail to mention the one chosen by Selena Gomez for the premiere of Only Murders in the Building 2 in New York. For the occasion, the actress chose a silver sequin dress with a high slit and a signature cut-out on the side Michael Kors Collection Fall 2022. To complete the jewelry look EFFY.

In Provence, on the other hand, in the enchanting natural scenery of Park of the Camargue, also known as le Salt pans of the Camargue of Arles, the new collection was staged Jacquemus Fall / Winter 2022-2023 “Le Papier“Guests from all over the world came together to show off elegant and sensual looks. Victoria Beckham opted for a total black outfit consisting of a dress with transparencies and a black jacket, both from her Resort 2023 collection.

Black was also chosen Noemi than for the red carpet of the Taormina Film Fest wore an elegant dress with a bow at the waist from the collection Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2022. Also at the Festival of the Sicilian city, the looks of Eva Longoriagodmother of the festival, in a total white suit by Alberta Ferretti and Sofia Carson in a romantic gown by Giambattista Valli.

Let’s find out who the others are together Best Dressed of the Week!

Selena Gomez in Michael Kors Collection Fall 2022

Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham Resort 2023

Noemi in Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2022

Drew Barrymore in Valentino at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

Naomi Campbell in an ash brown jacket and pants suit and powder pink shirt paired with a Dior handbag

Levante in a denim suit and over-the-knee boots from the Pre-Fall 2022 collection combined with a Spring Summer 2022 Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini top

Amina Muaddi in Jacquemus dress and mini bag and sandals Amina Muaddi collection

Naomie Harris in Tony Ward Spring / Summer 2022 Couture collection

Eva Longoria in a white suit jacket and palazzo trousers signed by Alberta Ferretti

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli

Credits: Getty Images / Courtesy of Press Office