Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo would have regretted leaving the bianconeri

This for the Juventus it will be the summer of a possible great return. In fact, Paul Pogba is very close to returning to Turin and who knows if there is also another excellent return. In the last few hours, sensational news has been circulating about Cristiano Ronaldo. The journalist Luca Momblanoduring a live broadcast on Juventibus, revealed that Jorge Mendes he would have called Juventus to propose the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. The agent would have explained to the Juventus management that CR7 would have regretted having left Turin and would also be willing to lower his salary in order to return to the Old Lady’s court to play the Champions League.

Some loves don’t end

That past wasn’t an easy season for Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7’s individual performances have been excellent and as always he has scored a considerable number of goals, but his performances have not been reported by Manchester United. The Red Devils haven’t even reached Champions League qualification. For this reason, Cristiano Ronaldo would be thinking of leaving England after only one but there are few teams that can be suitable for the Madeira phenomenon. His agent Jorge Mendes he would already be working to find a solution and the first call made by the super manager was management Juventus. CR7 would regret saying goodbye to the Old Lady and he deserves to be able to return.

So as Antonello Venditti sings: “Certain loves don’t end, they make huge turns and then they come back”. Now it remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo will choose to take the same path that he will do Paul Pogba. In fact, the Frenchman will almost certainly travel the Manchester – Turin route. Pogba has chosen Juventus and is expected in the Piedmontese capital in the coming days to undergo medical examinations.

Pogba is in Guinea

Juventus fans are wondering at the moment if Cristiano Ronaldo will really return to Turin or not. Many Juventus supporters would welcome CR7 with open arms, while others are more dubious. But above all the Juventus fans, these days, are waiting for Paul Pogba. Juventus supporters are very attached to the French and can’t wait to see him again, Pogba is currently in Guinea in his father’s home country.

The midfielder was welcomed as a hero by the Guinean population. He who knows that soon the crowd received by Paul Pogba in Guinea will not be repeated also in Turin. In fact, it is safe to bet that when the Frenchman is at JMedical for medical examinations, there will be those fans who have always hoped for a Pogback in these six years.

