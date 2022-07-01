Julia Roberts premieres on Netflix with ‘Leave the World Behind’, a suspenseful dystopia

Julia Roberts prepares his return to big-budget cinema more than five years after premiering Happy Mother’s Daythe comedy of Gary Marshall. The actress will be the protagonist of Leave the World Behinda screen adaptation of the book of the same title by Rumaan Alam. The book managed to ensure its transfer to the audiovisual before it was put on sale, Netflix became interested in history and the interpreter allied herself with one of her trusted collaborators in recent years, the filmmaker Sam Esmail.

The director was behind home comingthe series of Prime Video based on a podcast that explained, also in the form of dystopia, what happened to war veterans who returned to the United States and sought help from a psychologist to overcome post-traumatic stress syndrome. Furthermore, he was the thinking mind behind the much applauded mr robot. He and Julia Roberts saw the potential in Alam’s novel and decided to produce the project through their respective production companies. The author of the novel also participates as an executive producer and the feature film starts its journey with a huge budget and a salary for its protagonist that could put her back at the top of the best-paid list.

The actress is joined in this movie Mahershala Ali. The twice-Oscar-winning actor enters the film to replace Denzel Washington, who was first announced as the male lead in Leave the World Behind. The veteran actor and Julia Roberts worked together more than twenty years ago on the pelican report and they became one of the most iconic couples in the cinema of the 90s, so the announcement generated a small stir. Ultimately, it will not be Washington that responds.

What is the book about Leave the World Behind? Two families, strangers to each other, are forced to be together in a house that one of them has rented for a vacation. A blackout in the town (and probably the entire planet, although it’s hard to tell) has left everyone without electricity or internet, forcing them to share space, something that ends up going wrong. The book puts on the table issues such as paternity, race and classwith a moment of uncertainty like the one that a total blackout can cause.

It is now over a year since this project was first announced. The film is now in the pre-production process and will finally start shooting in a few weeks, although there is still no approximate date on which its premiere can be placed.