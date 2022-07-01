Julia Roberts and Salma Hayek with the trend color in different looks

Pink is definitely one of the colors of this 2022. We saw it on the European catwalks and also in street style. In all its wide color palette: colder, warmer, more intense and even neon. But how to incorporate this trendy color into your wardrobe? at age 54 Julia Roberts already at 55 Salma Hayek opt for pink in different outfits and they are a clear example of how you can add pink to your day and night proposals.

These two women, owners of absolute style, fashion fanatics, but also of wearing what makes them feel good, are a model for women over 50 who want to look youthful with pink.

“The pink is and always was. It is a color that we see every season and it has been present in women’s wardrobes for a long time and luckily it is advancing more and more in men’s looks. Nothing better than seeing it applied in different outfits of two talented Hollywood actresses”, explains the designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

Julia Roberts with a super masculine tailored suit proposal, but feminine at the same time thanks to pink.

Ultra feminine tailored suit

without a doubt Julia Roberts She is the queen of the tailored suit. The Pretty Woman actress usually chooses jacket and pants proposals that are a perfect option for women over 50. But of course this does not imply a look classic and formal. Julia Roberts resort to oversized tailored suits, or in intense colors. In this case, he is wearing a very masculine pink tailored suit, with a vest and even a tie, but with an ultra-feminine touch that makes him irresistible. “This outfit of Julia Roberts it shows us that women can look very empowered, comfortable and chic”, says the stylist.

Salma Hayek’s pink pencil skirt is a garment that you must have in your wardrobe.

The versatile pencil skirt

Salma Hayek shows us a garment that should be a basic in the wardrobe of every woman over 50. But that the Mexican actress uses in a very sensual way. “This look of Salma Hayek shows us that it is possible to be formal without neglecting sensuality. The actress is encouraged to wear the pencil skirt in a pink tone, in a very seductive way combined with a classic white shirt, ”says Herdt.

The pink tailored suit with miniskirt gives Julia Roberts a chic and youthful style.

pure pink

Julia Roberts return to teach with this look in pink Perfect to go to the office, but with a more formal and youthful style. In that it helps a lot that the suit is in a pink tone. “Julia Roberts bet on the tailored suits with an eighties air, which we will see again in the streets. Some very feminine accompanied by a miniskirt”, assures the stylist.

Salma Hayek shows that pink can be an alternative for the night with this spectacular dress.

A good alternative for the night

Who said that black and blue have to be the colors that women over 50 choose for a party. this time Salma Hayek shows how a pink dress can also be an excellent option. The Mexican dress has it all and is super flattering. With a deep and crossed neckline, printed with large flowers and a certain shine. Nothing can go wrong. “The dress has floral motifs in shades that combine perfectly with the color pink. The design of this dress exalts her figure, emphasizing her waist and cleavage”, says Herdt.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.