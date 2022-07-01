Juancho Hernangómez is left without a team after the success of the Netflix movie Hustle / Garra | Utah Jazz | Adam Sandler | NBA | Celebs RMMN | LIGHTS

The Utah Jazz terminated this Thursday the contract of the Spanish Juancho Hernangómez, athlete and actor in the Netflix movie “Hustle” (“Claw”), where he shares roles with Adam Sandler.

The Jazz terminated his contract at the last minute, since this June 30 was the last day to do so without the player, who will have to look for a new team, having a guaranteed salary for next season.

Hernangómez, 26, had been playing for the Jazz since last February, when he was brought in from the San Antonio Spurs.

The man from Madrid had barely had a leading role in the Texan franchise, with which he only played five games in the three weeks of his brief experience. Previously, Juancho had played for the Boston Celtics, averaging 1.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 5.3 minutes per game.

Chosen 15th in the 2016 draft, he has played for five NBA teams: Jazz, Denver Nuggets (2016-2020) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2020-2021), as well as the Boston Celtics (2021-2022) and San Antonio Spurs (2022).

He also had a brief stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, with whom he did not make his debut. Shortly after Shams Charania of ‘The Athletic broke the news, Juancho’s brother Willy Hernangómez posted an angry face emoticon on his Twitter account.

😡 – Willy Hernangómez Geuer (@ willyhg94) June 30, 2022

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Watch the official trailer for “Claw”

Trailer for “Hustle”, movie by Adam Sandler on Netflix