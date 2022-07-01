Johnny Depp returns to work… in music

Before the verdict of his trial against Amber Heard was known, Depp took the stage with Jeff Beck, whom he has accompanied in several concerts

“The best is yet to come and finally a new chapter begins”, wrote Johnny Depp on social media on June 1. It was the culmination of the notorious defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and the preamble to his judicial victory in the United States. The Hollywood antihero made his message come true without even giving his content time to flutter around the world.

He was seen in a pub in the north of England while the Virginia jury reconsidered the damaging testimony and the torrent of crossed accusations of mistreatment and violent attacks between the two actors. And hours before the verdict was issued, Depp jumped onto the Sheffield City Hall stage hand in hand with jeff beck.

“I met this guy five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing ever since,” the masterful British guitarist told the audience. Depp got hooked on the Jeff Beck tour unannounced and accompanied the band on successive concerts, from the Royal Albert Hall in London, to the Sage in Gateshead (near Newcastle) and his long-awaited appearance at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Friday night.

The live performances will also be rounded off with an upcoming installment by the veteran musician and the most controversial amateur. “We have recorded an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July”, advanced Jeff Beck, according to those attending the bowling. The new recording will be the second record collaboration of both stars since they released their joint version of ‘Isolated’, the theme of the first album John Lennon and his Plastic Ono Band. They performed the song – with Deep on vocals and Jeff Beck on guitar – at concerts this week.

The coronavirus pandemic spoiled the initial projects around this topic, which came to light in April 2020, at the beginning of the confinements. “Jeff Beck and I recorded ‘Isolation’ last year, our version of Lennon’s beautiful theme. Lennon’s poetry – Afraid of All/Afraid of the Sun – feels profoundly special to us right now… a song about isolation, fear and existential risks in our world,” said the former protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

For Depp, Jeff Beck is his “all-time guitar hero.” The influential performer played with the greats of rock, from the yardbirds a Rod Stewart, before embarking on the route alone. Now he has provided a magnificent opportunity for Eduardo Scissorhands of the cinema to resume his musical career and open the anticipated new vital chapter. For something he confessed, during his oral testimony in Virginia, that he always wanted to be a musician before being an actor.

Depp has filming on the rock stages. He was part of the supergroup hollywood vampires beside Alice Cooper Y joe perry, which remained active for at least five years. Now it is up in the air if he will continue to contribute his voice and his guitar in the pending appointments of Jeff Beck’s tour of the United Kingdom, Italy, France and other European venues of the live shows announced to date. for now, the actor savors the judicial triumph that the British Justice denied him two years ago based on the same allegations and similar testimonies of domestic and conjugal violence.