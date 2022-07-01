Johnny Depp referred to his possible return to Pirates of the Caribbean

After weeks of speculation and versions that spoke of a millionaire agreement to return to “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Johnny Depp broke the silence.

“It’s all made up,” said the actor, who had already argued on more than one occasion that between your plans was not found returning to the successful franchise.

categorically, denied that Disney called him to bring Jack Sparrow back to lifemaking it clear that the possibility of returning to the franchise is still very far from being realized.

After versions that spoke of a millionaire agreement to return to “Pirates of the Caribbean”

According to the versions that were circulating, the studio had offered him more than $300 million the actor to return and end the estrangement between the two, after Depp was fired from the franchise when Amber Heard’s accusations against his ex began to come to light.

“I absolutely believe that are preparing to restart the saga with Johnny as Jack Sparrow again. There is too much box office potential for a beloved character deeply rooted in Disney culture.” former Disney producer to the magazine People on the supposed return of the interpreter to “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Related news

For now, Johnny Depp is in France shooting the film Jeanne du Barrywhich tells the life of Jeanne Bécu, who was born the illegitimate daughter of an impoverished seamstress in 1743 and rose through the court of Louis XV to become his last official lover.

Far from Jack Sparrow and the Caribbean, Johnny Depp focuses on music, where he found a space to channel his emotions and reinvent himself.

Also, just released a music video with Jeff Beck for the song “Caroline, No”, from The Beach Boys. The song, along with the reversal of other great classics, will be part of the actor’s next album entitled “18”.

Away from Jack Sparrow and the Caribbean, Johnny Depp focuses on stories that force him to radically transform (something you are an expert in) and in the musicwhere he found a space to channel his emotions and reinvent himself.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!