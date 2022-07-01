Johnny Depp jokes about his amputated finger

Mexico City.- While signing autographs for fans, actor Johnny Depp made a joke about one of the most talked about incidents during his relationship with Amber Heard: his amputated finger.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star seemed to be in a good mood after performing with Jeff Beck on June 2, when he made a quick joke about his finger while crouched down and chatting with a fan.

The 58-year-old actor appeared to raise his hand and joked about how he cut the tip of one of his fingers during an argument with his ex-wife.

“You’re five. I’m four and seven eighths. Math,” Jhonny said in the video posted by TMZ.

Since winning the libel lawsuit against Amber, Johnny seems to be very happy with the verdict of the trial, which found that the Aquaman star had defamed him in The Washington Post’s article.

And not only Depp has benefited, because since the triumph of the also musician was announced, the fashion house that supported him during this time: Dior, has managed to position the Sauvage perfume, whose image is the protagonist of El Joven Manos de Scissors, with Google searches for the fragrance up 48 percent, from 823,000 searches in March 2022 to 1.2 million in April 2022, according to reports by Hey Discount.

The research also revealed that TikTok views for Sauvage also increased 63 percent in that same time period.

Meanwhile, Dior’s Sauvage was recently named the world’s second most popular fragrance, trailing only Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540.

