Jennifer Lopez’s sporty glam outfit in her trend-setting documentary “Halftime” that everyone talks about

There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez is a world fashion icon and every time she wears something, she always attracts attention, it is news of magazines and fashion articles. Her spectacular figure and her great style have made her where she belongs among the brightest stars in Hollywood.

On this occasion we will talk about the different Looks with which Jennifer Lopez He showed off in his documentary “Jennifer Lopez: Halftime” that has been causing a stir on Netflix since its premiere. This film refers strictly to the moment when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made their presentation at halftime or “half-time“from the 2020 Super Bowl, when his daughter Emme appeared in front of the public and before the cameras for the first time singing.

Since Jennifer Lopez reconcile with his old love Ben Affleck They have not stopped being news, the media have been aware of their movements and the paparazzi have been the order of the day. The news was sometimes because they were looking for a house to move in together, others because of the engagement ring that the actor gave him and there was even speculation about a possible secret wedding, which has not yet been confirmed or denied.

Since the pandemic, sportswear has become fashionable, wearing it with an accessory that enhances it and gives it a special glamour. Jennifer Lopez featured in his documentary “Jennifer Lopez: Halftime“wearing a casual jogger look in intense lilac that goes with white sneakers and a matching white bag, thus turning something casual-sporty into a more elegant outfit.

In another section of the film “Jennifer Lopez: Halftime“We can see Jennifer Lopez leaving her house with her daughter Emme for a dress rehearsal of her show at the 2020 Super Bowl where she can be seen wearing a Jogging set in yellow, orange and light blue tones that highlight her figure. These Outfits presented by the bride of Ben Affleck They have set a trend in terms of sporting tastes.