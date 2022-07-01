Jennifer Lopez presents her daughter with the neuter pronoun

Jennifer Lopez and her 14-year-old daughter recently took the stage of the Los Angeles Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala: for the occasion, the pop star introduced her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz, had by ex-husband Marc Anthony, using the neutral pronouns “they / ‘ them ”, thus suggesting that the young woman does not identify with the traditional male / female gender binary. She is neither male nor female therefore.

Emme and Jlo together on stage

Mother and daughter had already performed together during the Super Bowl 2020 show. “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this – said JLo – Since then, I asked them (I asked” them ” ) to sing with me but they didn’t. But this is a very special occasion, ”he added. On stage, Emme brought a rainbow microphone to sing Christina Perri’s hit, “A Thousand Years”.

The use of pronouns – and gender-inclusive pronouns – is not a trivial matter if respect and equal opportunities pass through the language: “they / them” in English is the most common to indicate a person with a non-binary identity . And my thoughts go to Angelina Jolie, who said that her daughter Shilow Nouvel, as a child, called herself John.