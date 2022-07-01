It’s hard to insult Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp against Amber Heard is the Rociíto case from Hollywood, where the Royal Families of the United States live. A jury has ruled that the actor has been insulted by his former wife in the relationship of fifteen million dollars to two, and despite how difficult it is to describe the work of both in non-denigrating terms. The farce would be incomplete without the forensic psychologist who decreed that the alleged actress suffers from “a histrionic personality disorder”, it should be remembered that histriones is the other name of comedians, and that the aforementioned suffers a disturbance of sufficient size to have decided to live together with the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. Or to have been the protagonist of Aquaman. Worse still, she to have been rejected for the shooting of the sequel to that masterpiece. What’s next, condemning Al Pacino for his tendency to see himself as a Jewish merchant in medieval Venice?

The trial has lasted more than fifteen months of marriage, and shows that the worst thing that happens in the United States is not the delivery of firearms at will to their teenagers. Accounting as a crime any way of referring to the work of Johnny Depp requires inhabiting an angelic environment, the whole process is equivalent to judging the behavior of animals in a zoo, and determining if the bites of the hyena are more tolerable than the claws of the tiger. A judicial process was not needed to determine that Heard’s framing in the #metoo is a gratuitous offense to the authentic victims of gender violence. Her adventures pose the moral dilemma of whether mercy should be wasted on fans of bathing in crocodile-infested rivers, who end up devoured by a lizard. And neither can all the attacks we receive be prosecuted. I have felt personally attacked by each interpretation of Depp, a stubborn behavior on the part of the actor that I solved by avoiding his films. Heard must have consulted me before his wedding.