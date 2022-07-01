Italy what a passion: Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman in our country too

Italy is more and more passionate. And, in addition to the celebrities who choose our country for the holidays, there are many Hollywood stars committed to shooting films in our most beautiful locations. The glamor of the Sweet life, when the most dazzling names in cinema were busy shooting films in Italy? We hope so.

Meanwhile, here’s who was reported on our sets.

Angelina Jolie is working in Puglia, Basilicata and Rome to shoot “Without Blood”, which she directs and interprets and which is based on Alessandro Baricco’s bestseller “Senza Blood”. In Rome Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel shot numerous scenes of “Fast and Furious 10”, and the Eternal City had already been the set of the seventh chapter of “Mission Impossible” with Tom Cruise.

Now it is the turn of Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman, engaged between Cinecittà, Rome and the Lazio coast for the filming of the television series “The Old Guard 2”

The two actresses have been spotted in Fiumicino, Frascati, Fregene and in Rome. In the cast of the series, in addition to Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor, there is also Luca Marinelli.

(Photo Getty Images)