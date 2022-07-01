Io Shirai would not have in mind to renew his contract with WWE

Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer, has reported in his weekly news bulletin that Io Shirai will end her contract with WWE in August and that the NXT fighter does not intend to renew. It seems that Shirai has communicated to those around him that he wants to return to Japan to be close to his family.

“Io Shirai hasn’t signed her new contract offer. She’ll be a free agent next month if she doesn’t sign her new contract. She had told people on Japan that when his contract ended he wanted to go back and be closer to his familyDave Meltzer wrote. “Unlike Kairi Sane, who had to wait until the end of her contract because she left in the middle of it and agreed to work as a WWE representative in Japan so she could return to her country, Shirai will be free. In Stardom, he is not expected to return definitively at that time, but legally he could.“.

It should be remembered that Io Shirai is out. She was injured this spring at NXT Stand and Deliver 2022, and after being one of the contenders for the NXT Women’s Championship, she had to step away from the ring. A few days ago it was reported that both she and Zoey Stark would return to action soon. Shirai and Stark, who were NXT Tag Team Champions for several months in 2021, saw their separate ways following Stark’s serious injury.

Io Shirai has been one of the fundamental pillars of NXT. In both the black and gold era and the 2.0 era, the Japanese superstar has managed to remain in a high position on the billboard. In fact, she has come to hold both the NXT Women’s Championship and the Couples Championship.

