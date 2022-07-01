Iñárritu responded to Ordiales about the failed signing of La Maquina de ‘Cabecita’: “It is being covered”

Hector Gonzalez Inarrituoperational president of America, responded to the remarks of the sports director of Cruz Azul, Jaime Ordialesabout the ‘stratospheric’ amount that the Eagles would have paid for the signing of the Uruguayan striker jonathan rodriguez.

Ordiales had commented on the chain ESPN a few days ago they had asked for ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez to return to Blue Crossbut that the response from the environment close to the footballer was that “MLS, LAFC, was going to pay a large amount for him, more than in Arabia”, a situation that prevented the Machine from insisting on him.

However, Ordiales himself confessed that the day the World Cup venues for the 2026 World Cup were announced, they found out that America closed the hiring of ‘Cabecita’, to which the sports director of the Machine said he was surprised because he questioned Iñárritu if they were going to pay those large amounts.

IÑÁRRITU DENY ORDIALES

Hector Gonzalez Inarritu He said that they had paid a huge amount for the signing of the Uruguayan for nothing.

“It’s being covered, I think,” were Iñárritu’s words about the fact that America if he was able to finalize the hiring of the striker, a situation that could not occur with Cruz Azul.

“It is a very attractive arrangement for the club, the cost was within a financial cost that was convenient for the entire club,” González Iñárritu said.

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE REINFORCEMENTS IN AMERICA THIS SEASON”

Héctor González Iñárritu also made it clear that for this Opening Tournament 2022 There will be no more reinforcements, unless he is a foreigner and that would have to be the departure of another player “not born in Mexico”, so there would be no more registrations in this contest.

Iñárritu explained that they are still looking for a team abroad to Juan Oterosince there was no agreement with the Rayos del Necaxa, and therefore they have a place that is left over from abroad, so they need to place the Colombian soccer player.

