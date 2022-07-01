“I didn’t think it was going to work”

Tom Cruise has returned to the cinema in style and the premiere of the sequel to the success of the 80s, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’has become the best premiere of the well-known actor’s career.

This data it is helping him to relaunch his career and it may be that in the coming months it will begin to opt for more important roles and the big producers are once again interested in him and your work.

Immersed in full promotion of the aforementioned film, Tom is also having time to talk about other productions that have come into their hands over the years, including those you rejected for one reason or another, including one of the most famous Marvel projects, ‘Iron Man’, a character that, as everyone knows, is played by Robert. Downey Jr., however, this could have happened in another way, since the role was first offered to Cruise, but he turned it down for an incredible reason that he has now wanted to reveal.

WHY TOM CRUISE REJECTED THE ROLE OF ‘IRON MAN’

When Marvel started preparing the ‘Iron Man’ movies At first, he thought of Tom Cruise as the perfect interpreter to bring the mythical Tony Stark to life.but the actor preferred to decline the offer of the studios and finally the role was awarded to the aforementioned Robert Downey Jr. who has managed to make the character one of the most beloved by the public.

However, there are many who wonder what would have happened if the protagonist of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ had accepted the role, and that is, without a doubt, in his hands ‘Iron Man’ would have been very different, but now he wanted to explain what were the reasons that led him to say ‘no’.

“Marvel Studios came to me at a certain time and, when I do something, I want to do it well. If I commit to something, it has to be done in a way that I know it’s going to be something special. And while everything lined up, I didn’t think it would work. I have to be able to make decisions and make the film the best it can be, and it just didn’t go that wayTom revealed.

It is no surprise how meticulous the American is in his work, so pIt seems that he wanted to have some kind of control over the production, something that I did not see too feasible in the case of ‘Iron Man’reason why he preferred to reject the role.

Either way, ‘Iron Man’ was first released in 2008 under the direction of Jon Favreau and with very good results, grossed $585 million while the budget had not exceeded 140 million, and also was chosen by the American Film Institute as one of the ten best films of that year.